Netflix is home to many original juicy reality dating shows, from Love Is Blind to Too Hot to Handle and also Perfect Match and new 2025 shows Cheat: Unfinished Business and Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, but perhaps the juciest of them all is The Ultimatum.
The show sees couples who don’t agree about whether or not it’s time to get married agree to an extreme dating experiment to help them make the choice about whether or not to put a ring on it. First, they break up. Then, they speed date other new singles who have just done exactly the same thing. They then choose a new partner to have a three week trial marriage with, before returning to their original partner for another three week trial marriage.
At the end of the whole experience, they must decide to either get engaged to their original partner, break-up with them for good or begin a new relationship with the new person they met. There’s plenty of tears and drama but, after three seasons, the show actually has one of the highest success rates.
But, despite that, one couple could have called it quits. Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys entered the show in season three after 24-year-old Mariah wanted to progress her relationship with 29-year-old Caleb, but he worried they were too young. In the end, he got down on one knee during the finale, which was filmed in summer 2024. During the reunion show, which was recorded a few weeks later, the couple revealed they were still engaged and plan to marry in summer 2026.
However, fans think they have split after noticing some very telling posts and comments on Mariah’s Instagram in recent weeks - and also the fact the pair no longer follow each other on the social media platform. But, there is confusion as Mariah gave a podcast interview - which was released only a few days ago in June 2025 - in which she confirmed her and Caleb still had plans to marry next year.
But, the couple haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status one way or the other. We’ll be sure to let you know when they do but, in the meantime, click through our gallery to see the 11 couples who definitely survived The Ultimatum.
