The show sees couples who don’t agree about whether or not it’s time to get married agree to an extreme dating experiment to help them make the choice about whether or not to put a ring on it. First, they break up. Then, they speed date other new singles who have just done exactly the same thing. They then choose a new partner to have a three week trial marriage with, before returning to their original partner for another three week trial marriage.

At the end of the whole experience, they must decide to either get engaged to their original partner, break-up with them for good or begin a new relationship with the new person they met. There’s plenty of tears and drama but, after three seasons, the show actually has one of the highest success rates.

But, despite that, one couple could have called it quits. Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys entered the show in season three after 24-year-old Mariah wanted to progress her relationship with 29-year-old Caleb, but he worried they were too young. In the end, he got down on one knee during the finale, which was filmed in summer 2024. During the reunion show, which was recorded a few weeks later, the couple revealed they were still engaged and plan to marry in summer 2026.

However, fans think they have split after noticing some very telling posts and comments on Mariah’s Instagram in recent weeks - and also the fact the pair no longer follow each other on the social media platform. But, there is confusion as Mariah gave a podcast interview - which was released only a few days ago in June 2025 - in which she confirmed her and Caleb still had plans to marry next year.

But, the couple haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status one way or the other. We’ll be sure to let you know when they do but, in the meantime, click through our gallery to see the 11 couples who definitely survived The Ultimatum.

1 . Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Madlyn and Colby decided to get engaged at the end of season one, and in May this year they celebrated four years of marriage. They started a family soon after. On May 2 2022, they welcomed a baby daughter named Josephine Riley Kissinger. Then on September 13 2023, they announced the birth of their son, Conrad Lloyd Kissinger. On April 28 2025, they told their fans their second son Royce Canon Kissinger had arrived. Their engagement and marriage was a shock to viewers as Madlyn, who has received The Ultimatum from Colby, had grown close to her trial husband Randall and many thought they may leave the experiment together.

2 . Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin During season one, Shanique issued an ultimatum to Randall, wanting clarity about their future. Shanique and her trial husband Zay had a mutual attraction, and Randall got on exceptionally well with Madlyn. Randall decided to focus on his relationship with Shanique, however, and got down on one knee. After filming ended, however, the couple decided to call off the engagement and just live together. On July 16 2023, Randall popped the question again and the pair married on May 25 2025.

3 . Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr Alexis and Hunter didn't see the full experiment through as they realised they wanted to be together before getting in to a trial marriage with anyone else. But, the choice was clearly the right one as they are still together now. Alexis was the one who had given Hunter the ultimatum, but they both decided to leave together after the speed dating stage. They got married on June 18, 2022. The pair have shared their IVF journey on Instagram as they look to have a baby together, which they are continuing to do in June 2025, and they also share photos of their exotic holidays.