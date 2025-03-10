We know that a third season of Netflix dating show Perfect Match is coming - but when precisely will it air, who is in the cast and do we already know who wins?

It was back in July 2024 that Netflix first announced they had renewed popular dating show for a third season after season 2 became one of the streamer’s 10 most-watched shows list for three weeks after its premiere earlier that month.

Perfect Match brings together some of the most famous - or infamous - singles from the platform’s most popular reality shows in the hope they find love. The singles are taken from Netflix universe shows such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Trust, The Mole and Selling Tampa and then brought together in a villa in Mexico. They are then encouraged to get to know each other in the hope of finding their perfect match. Singles couple up and then their romantic relationships are tested through a series of compatibility challenges.

The couples who win those comptability challenges are then allowed to bring in new singles to create potential love matches, cause issues for their competitors or test existing matches. At the end of the series, one couple is crowned the perfect match and they split a large cash jackpot.

When will Perfect Match season 3 air on Netflix?

Season 3 will air on Friday August 1, as confirmed by Netflix. Well, that’s when the first six episodes will drop, with new episodes following weekly. Here’s the episode schedule:

August 1: Episodes 1 to 6

August 8: Episodes 7 to 9

August 15: Episode 10

Love Is Blind couple Ollie Sutherland and Amber 'AD' Smith during a promo for Perfect Match season 3. The couple got engaged after appearing on the show. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Did Ollie and AD win Perfect Match season 3?

Ollie and AD could have already given the game away about the outcome of season 3 by announcing not only are they in a relationship after meeting on the show, but they are engaged and are also looking forward to welcoming their first child. So, I guess we know who they choose to couple up with. Although it will be interesting to see how their romance unfolded, and if their path to true love with smooth or if other potential suitors turned their heads. . . .

But, just because they are engaged that doesn’t mean they won Perfect Match. Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked them the question point blank at the season 8 reunion, but they did not answer - unsurprisingly. In fact, on balance, I’d say it’s more likely that they didn’t win. If they had, I believe Netflix bosses would have asked them to keep their relationship a secret until the third season of Perfect Match had aired or they would be giving away too many spoilers upfront, and running the risk that people would choose not to watch if they’ve already revealed the ending.

Who else is in the Perfect Match season 3 cast?

The rest of the Perect Match season 3 cast has now been announced by Netflix. Here’s the full cast list, plus the other Netflix show you’ll know them from:

Amber ‘AD’ Desiree Smith (Love is Blind US)

Ollie Sutherland (Love is Blind UK)

Madison Errichiello (Love is Blind US)

Freddie Powell (Love is Blind UK)

J.R. Warren (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

Sandy Gallagher (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

Louis Russell (Too Hot to Handle)

Lucy Syed (Too Hot to Handle)

Jalen Brown (Too Hot to Handle)

Alex Zamora (Temptation Island)

Cody Wright (Temptation Island)

Olivia Rae (Temptation Island)

Carrington Rodriguez (Love Island USA)

Ryan Gantt (Love Island USA)

Scott Van-Der-Sluis (Love Island UK)

Clayton Echard (The Bachelor)

Rachel Recchia (The Bachelorette)

Daniel Perfetto (Dated & Related)

Hannah Burns (The Mole)

Juliette Porter (Siesta Key)

Quori-Tyler ‘QT’ (The Circle)

In the meantime, you can watch Perfect Match seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now.