But, if you fancy signing up for one of them then which one should you go for? Well, you’re going to want to go for the one that gives you the best chance at finding - or keeping - a lasting relationship. So, NationalWorld has crunched the numbers and has discovered of all the Netflix dating shows - including new offerings Cheat: Unfinished Business and Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark as well as established favourites Love is Blind UK and Perfect Match - which one has the best success rate.
1. Too Hot to Handle
Coming in at the bottom is Too Hot to Handle. This show asks single men and women who have previously focused purely on the physical side of relationships to completely abstain from any form of physical intimacy as they get to know one another - all watched over by an AI device called Lana who takes money from their prize fund when they (inevitably) break the rules and can't keep their hands or their lips - or other body parts - to themselves. The show has run for six seasons - but only one couple are still going strong; season 2's Cam Holmes and Emily Miller who now live in London together and share a one-year-old son called Reggie. | Netflix
2. Perfect Match.
Perfect Match is a show which takes people who have previously appeared on other shows within the Netflix universe and brings them together in a villa to see if they can find their soulmate. For some, it's a second chance at love as the show they have already been on is a Netflix dating show, while for others its their first try at reality TV dating specifically. The show has run for two seasons - with another one on the way in summer 2025. No couples from the first two seasons are still together, but we already know that Love Is Blind’s Ollie Sutherland and Amber ‘AD’ Smith, who appeared on separate seasons of the show, are engaged and expecting a baby after meeting on Perfect Match. It remains to be seen if the third season produced any more successful couples - and if it did then it could move higher up the ranking, but for now it remains in fifth place. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Love is Blind season 8 cast 2
As much as I adore Love is Blind, it doesn't have the best success rating. It's not terrible either - but the number of couples who have got divorced after meeting and marrying on the US version of the show is now getting close the amount of couples who are still together. And that's not great. There's now been eight seasons - with seasons nine and ten already confirmed - but there's now only nine couples who have remained in a relationship. That's compared with five couples who have divorced after their reality TV wedding - and three of those have been announced in 2025 alone. That being said, there are also three Love is Blind babies and another one on the way. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark was one of two new dating shows Netflix debuted this year. Contestants were confronted with their casual hook-ups in a motel full of other 'sneaky linkers' and had to decide if that person was actually the one, or if they were better off pursuing a connection with someone else there. At the end, three couples left the motel ready to take their relationship in to the real world, but only two of them are still together now. But, the fact that two couples have come from just one season means this new show still ranks pretty high. | Netflix Photo: Netflix