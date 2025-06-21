2 . Perfect Match.

Perfect Match is a show which takes people who have previously appeared on other shows within the Netflix universe and brings them together in a villa to see if they can find their soulmate. For some, it's a second chance at love as the show they have already been on is a Netflix dating show, while for others its their first try at reality TV dating specifically. The show has run for two seasons - with another one on the way in summer 2025. No couples from the first two seasons are still together, but we already know that Love Is Blind’s Ollie Sutherland and Amber ‘AD’ Smith, who appeared on separate seasons of the show, are engaged and expecting a baby after meeting on Perfect Match. It remains to be seen if the third season produced any more successful couples - and if it did then it could move higher up the ranking, but for now it remains in fifth place. | Netflix Photo: Netflix