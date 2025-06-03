Love is Blind season 9 is coming - and I can’t wait for another installment of my favourite reality dating show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love is Blind season eight may have only finished around three months ago, but it’s already been too long since I got to immerse myself in all of the pod drama and romance of what is easily the most daring dating show on TV.

Thankfully, Netflix understands that Love is Blind fans such as myself are absolutely hooked on the show so they gave us two seasons a year - which means no longer than around five/six months between seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season 9 is expected to air in October, and I’m already on the countdown. We already know that it was filmed in Denver last autumn and now host Vanessa Lachey has given one cryptic detail which is huge.

While chatting with E! News at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, (May 31), Vanessa hinted that the upcoming season is unlike anything fans have seen before. “I can probably say this. Something happens in Denver that has never happened on any of the Love Is Blinds.” . . . What a teaser.

I don’t know what it could be. We’ve already had exes reunited in the pods, (Uche and Lydia from season 5), a partner swap which turned out to be the right call because it led to an actual marriage and a baby (the Zack/Irina/Bliss love triangle in season 5 and now Zack and Bliss are married and parents to a baby girl), and one bride-to-be believing her new fiancé followed her on Instagram prior to the show but then realsing that wasn’t true and going ahead to get married, (Taylor and Daniel from season 8) . . . as well as numerous love triangles and even love squares.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to Netflix this week with the sixth season of reality show "Love Is Blind" (Credit: Netflix) | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Could it be the quickest engagement in the show’s history? Could it be a couple who call of their engagement on the spot when they see each other for the first time? Could it be a couple who met briefly once before but don’t realise they know each other until they met? Could it be two previous couples reuniting in the pods - and then doing a couple swap!? There are so many possibilities. I can’t wait to find out what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, one thing I do know for sure is that Love is Blind is the best reality dating show. My reason for thinking this is simple: it’s the only dating show that truly asks participants to actually commit to each other if they are going to take the connection they make in to the real world.

That’s because weddings on Love is Blind are real so if couples say ‘I do’ they are entering in to a legally binding marriage - and commitment can’t get bigger than that. This is the only dating show that asks people to make a true dedication to each other like this.

I love Married at First Sight, but the weddings that take place on the show aren’t legally binding (mostly), so couples aren’t really commiting to each other in any greater way than any of the pairings who match on any other dating show where, in reality, they may walk off hand-in-hand but they have no real allegiance to each other apart from their word.

These romances are often quickly made or broken in the real world. But, if a split is on the cards - which no matter what is unfortunately bound to happen sometimes when all couples who meet on dating shows have only known each other for a few weeks - the Love is Blind couples arguably have to make sure they try the hardest before separation as they can’t just break-up, they have to get divorced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The connections between Love is Blind couples therefore seem more authentic, as they know there’s something huge at stake. That also means that, as a viewer, I find I do get more invested in the LIB couples than the others - and there’s nothing more magical than watching a wedding.

You can watch Love is Blind seasons 1 to 8 on Netflix now, and we’ll bring you the launch date on LIB season 9 when we have it.