Julie Theis has spoken out on the circumstances which caused her to split from ex Shayne Jansen calling it her “worst nightmare”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36-year-old Shayne, who shot to fame on season 2 of Love is Blind, first announced that he and 28-year-old Julie, winner of The Trust: A Game of Greed, had broken up on Saturday May 24.

Speaking of their separation in a post shared on his Instagram Stories. He wrote: "Julie and I have decided to go our separate ways. I hate that I even have to make this post but that's the reality of the world I live in.I won't be speaking on this any further. I've learned that sharing details about personal matters rarely helps anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several days later, on Wednesday May 28, Julie shared a message on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Thanks for checking in on me friends. I’ll say more when I’m ready. I’m alive though and appreciate you.”

Now, she has given more detail. In an emotional video uploaded to her main Instagram grid last night, (Monday June 2), Julie said she was living her “worst nightmare”. She said she had been grieving since the split happened, but did not specify exactly when this was. The Netflix star also admitted to feeling “embarrassed” because of her “personal failure”.

She went on: “We had a very genuine love. It’s hurt me seeing the comments where people are debating who loved who less. . . Truly that is my best friend. We only had genuine intentions for each other. We would not have ever moved in and got our dream house that we picked out specifically for us, for our little family, if that wasn’t true. This, what is happening here, in my worst nightmare.”

Former couple Shayne Jansen and Julie Theis, who both appeared on Netflix reality shows. Photo by Instagram/@julietheisofficial. | Instagram/@julietheisofficial.

She went on to give the reason for the break-up. “In my opinion, which I’m allowed to have, why things ended was deep, deep wounds that existed far before our relationship even started. That’s something we went into our relationship and we knew . . . and to be honest we didn’t care because we loved each other so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming emotional, she added: “But you also have to love yourself. And if there ever comes a moment where you feel like you’re not or that it’s getting harder you have to be mature enough, wise enough and strong enough to let that go.”

She concluded: “It’s really hard losing each other, and I will tell you this we are both extremely, extremely heartbroken. Both Shayne and I are flawed people but we always both showed up and really tried.”]

She also insisted that there was no “villian” in their break-up, and that she didn’t hate her ex. “There’s no tea, just two people who really tried their best and couldn’t make it work,” she said.

In the hours after his ex posted her video, Shayne posted a quote on his Instagram Stories which read: “In solitude the mind gains strength and learns to lean upon itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie and Shayne met via Instagram and hard launched their relationship on the social media platform in October 2024. The pair have now both deleted all traces of each other from their pages and have also stopped following each other.

Shayne appeared on season 2 of LIB and almost married Natalie Lee in 2022. The pair got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, which actually happened in 2021. During the row she claimed he told her that he "hated" her and she was the "worst thing" that had happened to him.

Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Lee said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. This led to another huge argument between the pair. Natalie then told the cameras that she would have said 'yes' if it wasn't for the row they had the night before. They still went on to dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but also eventually split.

Shayne took his search for a soulmate to season 1 of Perfect Match, which aired in 2023 but was filmed in 2022. He made a connection with Chloe Veitch of Too Hot to Handle and The Circle fame, the pair broke up shortly after filming ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in October 2024, he went Instagram-official with Julie. Alongside a carousel of photos of the pair together, he wrote on his Instagram: “Love is her”. The relationship was given the seal of approval by LIB host Nick Lachey who commented: “Well done sir!!”

The pair met when Julie responded to Shayne’s Instagram Story in March last year. It’s unclear now what Shayne had posted in his Story, but in a screenshot he posted to his main grid this February he showed how his now ex first messaged him to say she appreciated his “realness”.

The post also included a series of other photos of the happy couple together, which Jansen captioned: “Who knew a simple DM would turn into 100s of FaceTimes, countless memories, 100 airbnbs and now us together in Austin. Her support is honestly something I could only dream of and she deserves to be recognized.” Confirming the seriousness of the relationship, he also posted a video to his page where he said: “dear future kids, good news, I have met your mother”.