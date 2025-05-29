Reality TV personality Julie Theis has broken her silence on social media - days after her Love is Blind star ex-boyfriend Shayne Jansen announced their split.

Julie and Shayne, who met via Instagram, hard launched their relationship on the social media platform in October 2024. But, now they have split around seven months later.

On Saturday, (May 24), 36-year-old Shayne, who shot to fame on season 2 of Love is Blind, announced that he and 28-year-old Julie, winner of The Trust: A Game of Greed, have broken up.

He announced their separation in a post shared on his Instagram Stories. He wrote: "Julie and I have decided to go our separate ways. I hate that I even have to make this post but that's the reality of the world I live in."

"I won't be speaking on this any further. I've learned that sharing details about personal matters rarely helps anyone," he concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

At the time, Julie seemed to stay quiet, but she has now posted a statement to her own Instagram Stories. Overlaid on a selfie, she wrote: “Thanks for checking in on me friends. I’ll say more when I’m ready. I’m alive though and appreciate you.”

Love is Blind's Shayne Jansen and The Trust's Julie Theis have split up. Photo by Instagram/@shaynejansen. | Instagram/@shaynejansen

On Reddit, fans claim that Julie previously posted on her Stories to say that the couple broke up over a bikini picture she posted.

One person wrote: “She just posted another story that said, "god forbid I post myself in a bikini". So im assuming they got in a fight over that, which is weird because she posts bikini pics often?”. This alleged posts is no longer visible on Julie’s Instagram page.

Another person commented to point out that Shayne has an OnlyFans account, where he posts topless photos and other content they termed as “thirst traps”.

It’s not clear when Shayne and Julie’s relationship ended, but she posted a lengthy message to him on his birthday, just over two weeks ago, on Saturday May 10. Alongside a carousel of images of the pair looking loved up, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my sweet golden aura stubborn Taurus sexy muscly man. I’ve seen you grow so much this past year but your core- thoughtful, selfless, authentic, never changes.

“Thank you for blessing this world with you, for being the best daddy ever to Camilla (a dog), for making life together so damn fun and for being my best friend.I love that you march to beat of your own drum.

Netflix star Julie Theis' Instagram Stories post after her split from Love is Blind's Shayne Jansen. Photo by Instagram/@julietheisofficial. | Instagram/@julietheisofficial

“I love your fire. I love your dedication to everything and everyone you love. I love that your heart is pure. It is the greatest privilege in the world being loved by you Shayne James Jansen. Now let’s go celebrate.”

This post has now been deleted. The pair have now both deleted all traces of each other from their pages and have also stopped following each other.

Shayne appeared on season 2 of LIB and almost married Natalie Lee in 2022. The pair got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, which actually happened in 2021. During the row she claimed he told her that he "hated" her and she was the "worst thing" that had happened to him.

Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Lee said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. This led to another huge argument between the pair. Natalie then told the cameras that she would have said 'yes' if it wasn't for the row they had the night before. They still went on to dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but also eventually split.

Shayne took his search for a soulmate to season 1 of Perfect Match, which aired in 2023 but was filmed in 2022. He made a connection with Chloe Veitch of Too Hot to Handle and The Circle fame, the pair broke up shortly after filming ended.

Then, in October 2024, he went Instagram-official with Julie. Alongside a carousel of photos of the pair together, he wrote on his Instagram: “Love is her”. The relationship was given the seal of approval by LIB host Nick Lachey who commented: “Well done sir!!”

The pair met when Julie responded to Shayne’s Instagram Story in March last year. It’s unclear now what Shayne had posted in his Story, but in a screenshot he posted to his main grid this February he showed how his now ex first messaged him to say she appreciated his “realness”.

The post also included a series of other photos of the happy couple together, which Jansen captioned: “Who knew a simple DM would turn into 100s of FaceTimes, countless memories, 100 airbnbs and now us together in Austin. Her support is honestly something I could only dream of and she deserves to be recognized.” Confirming the seriousness of the relationship, he also posted a video to his page where he said: “dear future kids, good news, I have met your mother”.

The post has now been deleted. Shayne has not posted anything else about the break-up at the time of writing, on the morning on Thursday May 29.