Amber ‘AD’ Smith and Ollie Sutherland aren't the only Love Is Blind stars who have found love with fellow reality show cast members after appearing on the show - here's two more.

In the surprise reality show coupling that nobody saw coming, Love Is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland is engaged to Love Is Blind US’s Amber ‘AD’ Smith.

Their happy news has caused much joy from fans of the show, who can’t believe there has been such a cross-over in the Love Is Blind family. But, they are not the only Love Is Blind contestants who have gone on to find love with a fellow reality show cast member after their original romances on the show failed. There’s actually one more, and she’s a very memorable contestant who made it in to our list of 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings.

So, just who is this ex-LIB contestant, and who are they in a relationship with now? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Giannina Gibelli found love with fellow dating reality show cast member Blake Horstmann after appearing on Love Is Blind. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Giannina Gibelli

Giannina Gibelli on her Love Is Blind wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Gibelli arguably had the original jaw dropping Love Is Blind wedding as she was a contestant back on season 1 in 2020. She famously went against tradition by proposing to Damien Powers in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day, which was actually filmed in 2019, he rejected her.

This led to her running away from the wedding venue, when she then unintentionally created another iconic LIB moment by falling in the mud in her wedding dress. When Powers went to speak to her, she told him she would have said yes at the altar. The pair did date for a while after the show ended, but they ultimately broke up.

Gibelli is now relationship with Blake Horstmann, who appeared on The Bachelorette. The couple met in late 2021, and went on to welcome their first child, a son called Heath Orion Horstmann, in March 2024 before getting engaged in November.

The pair announced their son’s birth by posting a photo of him as newborn alongside a statement which read: “His first breath took ours away. Meet Heath Orion Horstmann. Born on Good Friday 3/29/24. Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true. Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We’re parents!”

The pair originally met in December 2021 on the set of All Star Shore, a spin-off of Jersey Shore which aired in 2022 and featured television stars from around the world who live together in a villa and compete in challenges in a bid to win $150,000.

The two teased their romance in January 2022 by posting Instagram photos for the same location, and Gibelli even posted a photo of the duo together to her Stories that March - but she covered his face with her phone so his identity was concealed. “I can’t officially post him rn, because we did project together that hasn’t been announced yet,” she told fans at the time.

Gibelli then publicly addressed her romance with Horstmann for the first time in June, after news of All Star Shore was officially announced. "I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was. He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach,” she told E! News.

When the show premiered later that month Gibelli posted a series of images of them throughout their relationship to her social media. “When you go on a reality TV show and meet the love of your life,” she wrote on her TikTok. Horstmann commented and said that he was “just so damn happy.”

During the season 6 Love Is Blind reunion, which aired in March 2024, the pair attended to share their love story and Gibelli also revealed that her reality show dating journey had been supposed to continue before she met her now fiancé. “I actually was [supposed to be on] Perfect Match but I met [Blake] and ended up falling in love,” the then pregnant star said. “It’s been a journey. It’s been a different path but it all started here.”