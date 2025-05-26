Love Is Blind stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland have shared their pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Is Blind stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland have shared a joint Instagram post to reveal that they are expecting their first baby. In the video clip-set to Monica’s ‘Angel of Mine,’ AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland walk towards each other and then hold hands. During the video, AD stops to straighten Ollie’s collar and then they both turn towards the camera and rest their hands on AD’s baby bump.

The caption for the video reads: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.” Following sharing the video, the couple have been inundated with thousands of messages. Freddie Powell who starred with Ollie Sutherland on Love Is Blind UK, wrote: “Congratulations guys! Both ❤️ Can I be godfather?” Benaiah from Love Is Blind UK wrote: “Woooooo!!!!! So so happy for you both! Amazing news!!!! You’re going to be brilliant parents! @theholisticnicole said she will help change diapers….. 😂 On a serious note, anything you need we are here for you ❤️ @amberdesiree @ollie1sutherland”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Is Blind stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland have shared their pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post. Photo: amberdesiree/Instagram | amberdesiree/Instagram

Love Is Blind stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland announced that they were engaged during the season 8 reunion of Love Is Blind. The couple met while filming Season 3 of Perfect Match. AD Smith appeared on season 6 of Love Is Blind USA whilst Ollie Sutherland appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind: UK.

Ten weeks ago, Ollie Sutherland took to Instagram to show his followers his proposal to AD and wrote: “THIS is how you do a hard launch! 💍 #TheSutherlands.” A clip of the proposal was shown during the Love Is Blind season eight reunion, and in the clip, Ollie told AD that“You’re my best friend,” and also said: “You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you. And nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you.”

During the Love Is Blind reunion, Ollie said: “I think even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations. Talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life.”

“I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now,” he added. “And I definitely attribute a lot of that to our experiences on Love Is Blind.”