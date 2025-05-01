Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Love is Blind star, who had a failed engagement on the hit Netflix reality dating show, has spoken about dating Avril Lavigne’s musician ex - and in doing so she’s joined a list of reality stars who have dated celebrities.

Brittany Wisniewski, who took part in season 7 of the US version, didn’t find lasting love on the Netflix dating show but she’s been in a relationship with one of Avril Lavigne’s exes for months now.

The would-be TV bride has spoken about her relationship with musician Mod Sun for the first time during an appearance on the “What’s the Reality?” podcast, which is hosted by fellow former LIB cast member Amber Desiree "AD" Smith. She also failed to find true love on season 6 but is now engaged to LIB UK star Ollie Sutherland.

Speaking about Mod Sun, an American singer, songwriter, rapper whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, Britanny told AD: “I like him a lot. I’m definitely falling [for him]. She added: “Honestly, just from the day we met, we’ve been pretty inseparable”, and also said the pair have officially been together for about three months.

Britanny and Mod Sun first sparked rumours of romance back in November 2024 when TMZ published photos of them kissing at a bar in Los Angeles. The following month, Mod Sun told TMZ that things were going “great” with his new reality star girlfriend. “Life is better when we’re together,” he said.

Mod Sun was in a relationship with Complicated and Sk8er Boi singer Avril Lavigne for two years between 2021 to 2023. The former couple got engaged in April 2022 but broke off the engagement the following February. Mod Sun spoke about their split via Instagram at the time. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed … I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, as reported by Billboard.

Love is Blind star Brittany Wisniewski. Photo by Instagram/@brittanynwisniewski. | Instagram/@brittanynwisniewski

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Avril Lavigne on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Britanny further said that she has “a tendency to go for musicians.” She even teased that before going on “Love Is Blind,” she dated a guy from a “very old classic rock and roll band,” hinting that “maybe some face paint was involved.”

During her stint on Love Is Blind, Britanny got engaged to Leo Braudy - but their union was short-lived. Viewers watched the duo’s awkward post-pods engagement reveal, where they said they would either go to Mexico on a honeymoon organised by show producers with the other couples or take their own trip. Producers decided not to show their journey, however, so they took their own trip to Mexico - but they broke off their engagement weeks later.

The pair are still friends, however, and post videos and photos of them hanging out on their social media. Leo even appeared on the “What’s the Reality?” podcast alongside his former fiancée and said the pair talk on the phone about “once a week” and have a “pact” that they’re going to attend each other’s future weddings. When AD asked whether he had met Mod Sun yet, Leo replied: “No, I think I’m gonna meet him for the first time after this.”

Brittany is not the only reality star who has found love with a celebrity.

Love Island 2027 contestant Chris Hughes dated Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, who herself found fame alongside her band members when they won reality singing show The X Factor back in 2011, between 2018 and 2020.

Calum Best, who appeared on the original Celebrity Love Island back in 2005 and again in 2006, had a brief relationship with Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan in 2007.

Kim Kardashian met controversial rapper Kayne West, now called Ye, in 2003 when Kim was starring on hit reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians alongside her family. They finally confirmed they were romantically involved in 2012 - and went on to have four children and get married - but they decided to call it quits after six years of marriage in 2021.

Late singer Sarah Harding, who was a member of the band Girls Aloud - which was also created through reality talent show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002 - met The Bachelorette star Chad Johnson when they both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2017. They split after whirlwind three month romance.

In 2016, Ex on the Beach starJess Impiazzi called US actor Charlie Sheen her boyfriend. Jess received a lot of abuse online for the relationship and their romance didn’t last long as a result.

After being eliminated on The Bachelorette in 2011 Ben Flajnik reportedly went on a date with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt - but it’s not known if their spark led to anything more than that.

Dancing With a Stranger singer Sam Smith had a brief romance with The Only Way is Essex star Charlie King in 2015. They reportedly enjoyed a series of low-key dates together.

Lauren Bushnell, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2016, began dating country singer Chris Lane in 2018. They got married in 2019 and have two children together, Dutton and Baker in 2021 and 2022 respectively.