Love is Blind's Meg Fink and Mason Horacek confirm their relationship with sweet TikTok and Instagram videos
Love is Blind season 8 couple Meg and Mason have confirmed they are very much an item - weeks after they revealed they were ‘taking it slow’.
To recap, Meg and Mason met and dated in the pods - but their romance was de-railed by the fact that Mason was also interested in another woman, Madison Errichiello, and initially chose her.
Mason told Madison that he was his number one, despite also having a strong connection with Meg. Madison, however, decided to dump Mason in favour of Alex Brown - with the pair becoming official boyfriend girlfriend before Madison have told Mason she was no longer interested in him.
Once she did tell him, Mason then realised he’d been focusing on the wrong woman, and told Meg he’d made a mistake and he wanted to be with her. Worried that she was his second choice, she told him she couldn’t continue their relationship however.
Meg and Mason met outside of the pods, however, and - after doing their own cute reveal - they decided to give their romance a go in the real world. But at the reunion, the pair said after dating for a while they had decided to just be friends and were on good terms.
There was another twist at the beginning of the month when the couple revealed they had re-united and were giving their romance another go. On an episode of the Dear Shandy podcast, which was released on Thursday April 3, they confirmed they were back on and Mason said they were “taking it slow”.
Meg said: “We did try dating twice, and I think throughout that we were kind of like ‘okay there’s some things we really want in this relationship that just aren’t there yet’ and we didn’t want to force it. So, we had a year together of being truly best friends; talking nearly every day, showing up for each other, and then when the show drops just really being the shoulder to lean on . . . it brought us so much closer together.”
The pair have remained quiet on social media since then, but in the past day they have each shared sweet videos which confirm their romance is blossoming.
On his TikTok page, Mason shared a 15 second clip of shots of his girlfriend. It began with the caption “beautiful things don’t ask for attention”. One fan commented: “Mason and Meg forever” and he replied with the preach emoji. Meg also commented with a love heart emoji, and Mason sent her a kiss emoji.
Over on her Instagram page, Meg shared a video of herself asking her beau a series of random questions because she “loves having weird conversations”. At the end of the video, the pair share a kiss.
One fan commented: “Omg you two are CUTE!!! Love seeing these relationships blossom!!” Another said: “You and Mason are adorableeeee. Over the moon for you both.” Meg replied with thanks to both fans.
Fellow Love is Blind cast memebr Lauren O’Brien also commented, saying “more of this pls” with a love heart emoji. Meg replied: “Just for you”.
* Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch now on Netflix.
