A Love is Blind star has hit back at the troll who made a cruel comment about her weight on one of her latest Instagram posts.

Jasmine Johnson, who met and married husband Bobby Johnson on season one of Love is Blind UK, has named and shamed a follower who made a mean jibe about her appearance.

Jasmine and her husband are on holiday at the moment, and the couple have been sharing many videos of themselves on Instagram which show them enjoying the sun as they travel across various Caribbean islands. Included in those videos was a post from yesterday, (Tuesday April 15), which showed the reality TV star getting her hair braided in Antigua.

But, while the video was intended to be a light-hearted piece of content, one follower took it upon themselves to make an uncalled for, and very unkind, comment about her weight. Jasmine responded by sharing a screenshot of the comment to her Instagram Stories, along with the comment “people make me so sad”.

The user, called @isabelzzza, wrote “You have really gained a lot of weight Jasmine. It doesn’t suit a Philipina to be so big”, alongside a sad face. Over on the actual post, Isabel appears to have deleted her comment after many fans leapt to Jasmine’s defence.

One person wrote: “I was here to fight whoever wrote that stupid comment .. you are lucky it’s deleted .. keep shinning jas. We love you”, with a love heart emoji. Another person said: “You are absolutely beautiful I’m in shock any women would comment this underneath another woman’s post life’s hard we need to big each other up , I hope you don’t take this comment personally these people are unhappy with themselves.”

Love is Blind UK star Jasmine Johnson is enjoying a holiday with her husband Bobby, who she met and married in the show, but she's had to defend herself against an online troll who made an awful comment about her weight. Photo by Instagram/@thejaycee_. | Instagram/@thejaycee_

Three people also wrote comments directly to Isabel. One said: “You were big and loud with your rude comment but quick to hide your s*** when you got called out, do better, be better.” A second said: “Girls are supposed to support each other, us women and girls already have so much hate toward us already, we need to support each other and lift each other up.”

The third said: “Not cool posting such a comment. Funny how now is nowhere to be found. I think you need to go on a self love journey because I just know there’s no way you would’ve said that if you learnt to love yourself. Jasmine herself wrote: “@isabelzzza not sure where your comments gone, but hopefully your learn from this.”

Jasmine is just the latest female celebrity who has had to defend herself against terrible comments made against her about her physical appearance. Earlier this week, Aimee Lou Wood hit out at US sketch show Saturday Night Live after they aired a “mean” and “unfunny” sketch based on The White Lotus, which she recently starred in. For the sketch, Sarah Sherman gave a caricature portrayal of her. She donned fake teeth and a dodgy English accent in an attempt to parody Wood.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Story, Wood, who has become an instantly recognisable star for what she has described as her “big gap teeth”, explained: “Yes, take the p**s for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way? Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.”

Wood has been celebrated for her natural look on screen, but the star has also opened up on how the focus on her appearance has affected her in her career. She told GQ Magazine: "It makes me really happy that it's symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit. I don't know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It's still going on about a woman's appearance."

Last month, Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown also took to her Instagram to respond to criticism she had received about her appearance. In the video, she said: “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Love Is Blind UK couples Jasmine and Bobby Johnson (left) and Nicole and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie (right). Photos by Instagram. @thejaycee_ (left) and @benaiahgb (right). | Photos by Instagram. @thejaycee_ (left) and @benaiahgb (right).

She went on: “I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

“If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

As a woman it makes me so sad to have to report that Jasmine is just the latest in a line of female celebrities who have had to stand up against the trolls. I am proud of Jasmine - and Aimee Lou and Millie Bobby - for taking a stand and speaking out - and also being so dignified and elegant in their responses. But, how many more times does this have to happen before people learn their lesson?

It is never, ever okay to comment on someone else’s appearance in a negative way; be it for their body, their face, their hair . . . anything. This applies to men and women, but sadly the horrible comments to tend to be aimed more at women. There’s so many reasons why it’s unacceptable, but we never know what someone else is going through and what impact a mean comment may have on them. Has everyone forgotten the ‘Be Kind’ movement? Apparently some have. But, also, everyone is so much more than their appearance and nobody should be reduced in this way.

It’s distasteful, cheap and nasty. And it actually says a lot more about the person who is saying it than the person who is on the receiving end of it. When it comes to women in the entertainment industry, like Jasmine, Aimee Lou and Millie Bobby, just because they are in the public eye doesn’t mean people can say whatever they like about them. The only good thing I can say about all of this is that, in all of these cases, although it was a woman who tried to tear each of these celebs down, they each also had many more female supporters.

The proverb "one bad apple doesn't spoil the whole bunch” springs to mind. We just need to keep striving for a world where all the apples are good. Until then, thank goodness for the ‘delete’ and ‘block’ buttons and thank you Jasmine, Aimee Lou and Millie Bobby for having the courage to speak out against your trolls. You really shouldn’t need this courage, but I am glad you possess it and haven’t been beaten by the lowest form of bullying.

Jasmine and Bobby were one of the first couples to get engaged on the first series of Love is Blind UK series one, which aired on Netflix in August 2024. They have now been together for almost two years after forming a lasting bond in the pods. The show was filmed in summer 2023, so by the time the show aired the pair had been married for almost a year as they married in late August.

After the show ended, Bobby moved to London to be with his new wife. The pair continually post many loved up photos and videos on Instagram. They are one of two Love is Blind UK couples who are still together now.

Love Is Blind UK series one is available to stream on Netflix now.