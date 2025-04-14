Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aimee Lou Wood has hit out at US sketch show Saturday Night Live after they aired a “mean” and “unfunny” sketch based on The White Lotus.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, 31, took to social media to share her disappointment with the show after a sketch was aired during the most recent episode on Saturday evening (April 12). The sketch, called ‘The White Potus’, was based on the most recent installment of the HBO series The White Lotus, which Wood starred in, and placed Donald Trump and his family in the Thai resort.

However, Wood has hit out at the caricature portrayal of herself by cast member Sarah Sherman, saying on social media: “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny”. For the sketch, Sherman donned fake teeth and a dodgy English accent in an attempt to parody Wood, and at one point questioned what fluoride was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNL cast member Sarah Sherman donned fake teeth and a questionable English accent to portray Aimee Lou Wood in a recent sketch. | Saturday Night Live/YouTube

In a series of posts to her Instagram Story, Wood, who has become an instantly recognisable star for what she has described as her “big gap teeth”, explained: “Yes, take the p**s for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way? Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.”

The star, who first grew to prominence on the Netflix series Sex Education, added that while she understood that SNL sketches often feature “caricature”, she felt the show had “punched down” on her. She said: “But the whole joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth."

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has hit out at Saturday Night live for a "mean" and "unfunny" caricature portrayal of her in a recent sketch. | AFP via Getty Images

"The rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Wood also clarified that her issue was not with cast member Sarah Sherman, with with “the concept” of the caricature in the sketch. The actress later confirmed that she received “apologies from SNL” for the sketch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood has been celebrated for her natural look on screen, but the star has also opened up on how the focus on her appearance has affected her in her career. She told GQ Magazine: "It makes me really happy that it's symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit. I don't know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It's still going on about a woman's appearance."