The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has said she wants to ‘get a scalpel and cut open [her] face’ as she continues to struggle with a health issue she believes is a ‘facial parasite’.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, aged 52, has been suffering with a mysterious health issue for almost two years, since summer 2023.

She first noticed at that time that their was fluid under the skin on her face and it was swelling. After being left unable to speak or eat, she was rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with angioedema. This is a condition where parts of the body have sudden swelling that is often caused by an allergic reaction, according to the NHS.

The NHS also warns that the condition “can be very serious if your throat becomes swollen and your breathing is affected”, which was what started happening to Brandi. Since then, the mum-of-two’s face has become disfigured as a result of the condition, which can be long-term or short-term.

Now, as her health struggle continues, she has said she “literally want[s] to get a scalpel and cut [her] face open” due to her extreme discomfort.

The reality star also told the Daily Mail that she has undergone multiple procedures, including four biopsies, lymphatic drainage and an ultrasound treatment that uses waves to break down fat to try to ease her condition and find out exactly what has caused it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has shocked fans by sharing a photo of her face on X. Photo: Getty Images for We tv | Getty Images for WE tv

She said she has spent more than £54,000 in search of a conclusive answer, but still doesn’t have one. She added that she has painful lumps in her jaw, is convinced something is “moving” under her skin and has even suffered “acidic, foul-tasting drainage” that corroded five of her teeth.

“There's something wrong in my body,” she went on. Sharing her fears, she said: “I don't know what it is and that's scary. I need an answer. I need to get to the bottom of it because I don't want to not wake up one day.

“I just want an answer, even if it's the worst answer in the world. I literally want to get a scalpel and cut my face open. It's just frustrating.”

Brandi also told Daily Mail that she has consulted several specialists in an attempt to get a proper diagnosis and treatment; an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist and an ENT specialist. She also asked Doctor Terry Dubrow, the host of TV show Botched, to perform the four biopsies on her face.

The famous plastic surgeon allegedly told her he “didn't find anything” under her skin and suggested the swelling could be due to either a fungal infection or a reaction to “something she'd had injected”, such as cosmetic filler.

Brandi was also prescribed intravenous antibiotics and antifungal medication which seemed to help, but she said she couldn’t afford to stay on them.

The TV star credited her two sons, 21-year-old Mason, and Jake, aged 17, who she shares with her ex-husband actor Eddie Cibrian, for helping her to remain positive as her health battle continues.

“If it wasn't for my sons, I'd be in a straitjacket,” she said. “I don't know where I would be. They are the reason I live. They're my joy, my happiness, my everything.”