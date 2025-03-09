Brandi Glanville in April 2024 | Getty Images

Brandi Glanville has admitted she feels "miserable" as she continues to struggle with her ongoing health battle, revealing that her face is "worse than ever" and pleading for medical help.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old reality star, who previously said she spent $70,000 treating what she described as a facial parasite, shared another distressing update on social media about her worsening condition.

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote: "I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area 1 on side of neck & 1 in back of neck. I have chills & A constant oily foul-tasting drainage from face into mouth. It's acidic & is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen. Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/ HELP ME."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandi Glanville in April 2024 | Getty Images

Her desperate plea comes after she previously shared how her symptoms have deteriorated. "I've been faking it. I'm f****** miserable. My best friend's been in the ICU for 2 weeks and isn't getting better. My face is worse than ever. It's literally melted away," she wrote on X.

Brandi initially showed signs of improvement after being put on IV antibiotics and fungal medication at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, she said she could not afford to continue the treatment.

"When drs at Cedars put me on IV antibiotics and fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update."

Last year, Brandi spoke about the financial burden of her condition, revealing she had spent $70,000 trying to reverse her facial swelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told 'Entertainment Tonight’: "Once my face was swelling, I wasn't able to speak and then it started sinking in ... So I've gone to an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist, an ENT [ear, nose, and throat specialist]. They sent me to have my face checked for old filler so that was all resolved ... because I haven't had filler in a long time.

"I've been to every doctor under the sun, I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks ... I've been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialise. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."