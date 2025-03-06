The gripping finale of third season of The Traitors US is almost upon us - here’s who is favourite to win and how to watch.

The Traitors US finale is almost upon us and there’s a clear favourite to win series three of the deceit filled reality TV show. Hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming the latest series yet again plunged a new bunch of famous faces into a game of betrayal in the Highlands.

From the original cast of 20, only six remain and ahead of the season finale, VegasInsider.com has updated the odds for the winner of the competition. They have TV personality, Britney Haynes, currently leading the odds as the favourite to win.

On the other hand, Ivar Mountbatten is the least likely to win with his probability of winning at just 10%. A spokesperson for VegasInsider.com said: “Britney was recruited as a Traitor at the perfect moment, having solidified her position as a trusted Faithful, unlike Danielle, who has been mounting suspicions from the Faithful for days. For that reason, Britney is the current favorite to win the third season of The Traitors with odds of 1/2.

“That said, Dylan and Gabby are likely to become prime targets for the Traitors, given their correct suspicions about Danielle and their active pursuit of Traitors. If Danielle survives the round table, it will come down to whether the final two Traitors can outsmart each other or unite to claim victory.”

The Traitors US finalists

Recruited Traitor, Britney Haynes , is an estate agent by trade but you will be more likely to recognise the 36-year-old for her appearances on three seasons of the US version of Big Brother.

, is an estate agent by trade but you will be more likely to recognise the 36-year-old for her appearances on three seasons of the US version of Big Brother. Dolores Catania is a 54-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur. The Faithful contestant has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2016.

is a 54-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur. The Faithful contestant has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2016. Real-estate manager Danielle Reyes is the only other Traitor left standing. The 52-year-old made her reality TV debut over 20 years ago on the third season of Big Brother.

is the only other Traitor left standing. The 52-year-old made her reality TV debut over 20 years ago on the third season of Big Brother. Gabby Windey , an ICU Nurse and TV personality, is also a Faithful. The 34-year-old was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor and went on to become The Bachelorette in 2022 alongside Rachel Recchia.

, an ICU Nurse and TV personality, is also a Faithful. The 34-year-old was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor and went on to become The Bachelorette in 2022 alongside Rachel Recchia. Younger brother of Zac Efron, Dylan Efron , 32, is a film and TV producer. The Faithful contestant has worked on films including The Accountant, Live By Night and Ready Player One, and co-produced Zac's Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

, 32, is a film and TV producer. The Faithful contestant has worked on films including The Accountant, Live By Night and Ready Player One, and co-produced Zac's Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Representing the British is aristocrat, farmer, geologist and businessman Lord Ivar Mountbatten. At 62 he is the oldest contestant this year and is also the second cousin of King Charles.

The Traitors US season 3 winner - contestants betting odds

Below are the full betting odds, correct at time of publication, for all the finalists. They include the American odds, odds of winning (fractional) and implied probability.

Britney Haynes: -200, 1/2, 66.67% Dolores Catania: -125, 4/5, 55.56% Danielle Reyes: -100, 1/1, 50% Gabby Windey: +200, 2/1, 33.33% Dylan Efron: +400, 4/1, 20% Ivar Mountbatten: +900, 9/1, 10%

The Traitors US season 3: How to watch the final

The moment fans have been waiting for, the finale of The Traitors US season 3 drops on Thursday (March 6) at 6pm Pacific Standard Time/9pm Eastern Standard Time on Peacock. Once episodes have aired in the USA, they are uploaded to BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK to catch up on.