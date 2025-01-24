Who won The Traitors series three? After major twist in the final this is who walked away with the prize pot

It was a dramatic end to series three of The Traitors - here’s who won.

The Traitors promised more twists and turns than ever for series three and, boy, did they deliver. With the The Seer bombshell meaning Frankie could find out one other contestant’s faithful/traitor status - she chose Charlotte and was devastated to realise Charlotte was a traitor.

Charlotte lied like her life depended on it throughout the final day and Frankie did her best to thwart the accusation against her.

There was brief respite - if dangling from a helicopter can be called ‘respite - when the players got to add a final sum of money to the prize pot. Throwing bags of cash from a huge height to hopefully land them into the ring of fire. They ultimately banked a whopping £21,000.

Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte and Francesca have all made The Traitors final.Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte and Francesca have all made The Traitors final.
Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte and Francesca have all made The Traitors final. | BBC / Studio Lambert

Unsurprisingly, the last round table of the series was a fiery one. Largely an argument between Frankie and Charlotte about who was being honest but Alexander and Leanne did come under some heat too.

In the first vote though, the faithful did their job and all voted for Charlotte - banishing the only traitor left in the game. With the new rules in place, her status was not revealed.

Who won The Traitors series three

It then moved on to the ‘end game’ where the final vote decided who stayed, and who went. Every one of the four of the remaining contestants - all faithful - chose to banish again. It was sad to see Alexander, after being such a brilliant character throughout the show and 100% faithful, unanimously voted out by the other players.

Frankie, Jake and Leanne again all chose to banish again before a heartbreaking discussion played out with everyone fighting for their lives in the game - the viewers all aware that there were no traitors left among them.

It was particularly difficult for Leanne, knowing she would have the casting vote with Frankie suspecting Jake and Jake suspecting Frankie. Ultimately, Charlotte voted off Frankie after Charlotte’s gameplay put too much suspicion upon her.

So, with just two players of the 25 left in the game, both faithful, Leanne and Jake split the prize pot of £94,600.

