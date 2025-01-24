Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Francesca 'The Seer' reacted to Charlotte’s status reveal on The Traitors final.

In last night’s episode of The Traitors, Francesca won the power of ‘The Seer’ meaning she could check on contestant's status as either a faithful or a traitor. While Frankie has always been a fairly emotional character, the strength of her reaction upon the ‘reveal’ still came as a something of a surprise.

As she read the word ‘traitor’ on the card, you could see her hands begin to shake and genuine tears of sadness, realising she had been duped by someone she trusted as a friend. But true to form, while Frankie broke down, Charlotte sat bearing a huge grin.

Giving her the benefit of the doubt, it was possibly one of the most awkward moments of her entire life so may well have been her coping strategy but he giggling and huge smile didn’t come across well.

Francesca talks to Charlotte in the Traitors | BBC / Studio Lambert

When Frankie asked if Charlotte would now go and tell the remaining faithful that Frankie was actually the traitor, Charlotte simply replied ‘I don’t know’. However, it was obvious Charlotte would need to up her lying game if she stood a chance of continuing in the game.

At breakfast that is exactly what she did. Entering the breakfast room together and sitting beside each another, Charlotte put on the performance of a lifetime in an attempt to convince the other contestants that Frankie was lying about her because she was, in fact, the traitor.

Who knows who will be believed in the end but it lends itself to a very spicy final episode.