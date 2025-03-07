Sara Davies is stepping back from her role on BBC’s Dragons’ Den to focus on her business, Crafter’s Companion, where she has recently resumed her position as CEO.

Davies, who first joined the show in 2019 at the age of 35, made the announcement on Instagram, confirming that she will be leaving “for now” to dedicate more time to her growing enterprise.

“When I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role,” she wrote. “As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in.

“It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show. That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby!”

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, who initially launched Crafter’s Companion from her university bedroom in 2005, reportedly became a major shareholder in the company earlier this year before returning as chief executive.

Despite stepping away from the show, Davies confirmed she would still take part in filming for the next series. “Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all,” she wrote. “In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

Davies, who hails from County Durham, was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to the economy.

Beyond Dragons’ Den, she has made multiple TV appearances, including competing in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, where she was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. She has also hosted BBC One’s The Big Idea Works, which connects everyday inventors with industry experts who can turn their concepts into reality.

Earlier this week, it was announced that she would host ITV’s new high-stakes quiz show, Time Is Money.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, praised Davies for her impact on the show. “We wish her all the best and hope to have her back in future series,” she said.

Davies initially joined Dragons’ Den as the youngest female investor, replacing Jenny Campbell. In 2021, her record as the youngest Dragon was surpassed by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who joined the show at age 28.