It’s been confirmed that the seventh season of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star is coming to BBC Three very soon - here’s all we know so far including the specific release date.

A new group of aspiring make-up artists are once again battling it out in a series of tasks, set by some of the industry’s top professionals, in a bid to be named Britain’s next make-up star.

The show follows amateur MUAs from across the country as they compete in a series of challenges in a bid to impress industry professionals and kickstart their career in the beauty industry.

Each week, ten of the most talented aspiring MUAs will be judged on their creativity and ability to thrive under pressure, in intense professional assignments, from pop star led social campaigns to global gaming body painting, West End theatre looks to mastering gory TV special effects.

Each week, they each have to take on two different tasks: a professional brief which is usually set in the moment by a guest judge and a creative brief which they can prepare for in advance. At the end of the professional challenge, the judges will choose a provisional bottom two MUAs before they all go into the creative brief. Then, at the end of the creative brief the bottom two are finalised - and they’ll face off against each other in a nail-biting showdown, battling to avoid elimination.

Over the course of six intense weeks, the ultimate MUA will emerge victorious, securing a contract to assist the world’s leading make-up artists and earning the coveted title of Britain’s next make-up star.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star will return to BBC Three for season 7. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Along the way, they’ll be watched over by model Leomie Anderson, who is returning to present the show for the third year running, having taken over from former presenter Maya Jama, who hosted seasons three and four, and Stacey Dooley before her, who hosted seasons one and two.

Specific details about the upcoming series remain under wraps for now, but what we do know is every year there are new challenges for the MUAs to complete, and new guest judges to impress each week. Main judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner will return to their roles.

Val Garland is L’Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director and also British Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor. She has worked on various projects, ranging from highly conceptual catwalk shows for the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, to commercial celebrity shoots with Kate Moss. Dominic Skinner is a Global Senior Artist for Mac Cosmetics. His job has taken him all over the world.

The synopsis for the first episode reads: “For their first assignment, ten new MUAs will have to impress iconic fashion designer HARRI, famed for Sam Smith’s show-stopping latex look at the 2023 Brit Awards, and legendary key make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench as they are booked to create looks for HARRI's avant-garde runway show.

“Keen to make their mark in the competition, the make-up artists pull off some truly breathtaking looks, including a blue and white cosmic creation inspired by spirituality, a swamp creature with parasitic worms escaping every orifice, and a monochromatic ink blot that totally transforms under UV light.”

There’s no details yet about who the cast of the ten new MUAs are, but we’ll update this page with the information when we have it.

Last year, the seventh season was announced as being a co-production between the BBC in the UK and LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv.

At the time of its series renewal, Philip Webb, chief operating officer of OUTtv, said: "Glow Up is a series that we have admired for years, and co-commissioning the upcoming season feels like a natural progression for us following the successful rollout of season six earlier this year on our platform globally.

"We have audiences from the USA to New Zealand who love the series and the constant reinvention and creative inspiration make up offers all genders. We have found such excellent partners in both the BBC and Wall to Wall and look forward to working closely with them as production starts."

Melissa Brown, executive producer at Wall to Wall Media, added: "OUTtv’s commitment to bold, diverse, and inclusive storytelling makes them the perfect partner for us and I look forward to creating a standout season that resonates with audiences everywhere."

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star premieres on Wednesday April 30 at 8pm on BBC Three and iPlayer. Episodes will then air at the same time every week. Each episode will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast. You can also watch all the previous episodes from the first six series of ‘Glow Up UK’ on BBC iPlayer now.