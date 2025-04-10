Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum had some truly magical but also heartbreaking moments - here’s the couples who are still together now and also all the details about season 4.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third season of Emmy Award–winning Netflix dating series Love on the Spectrum returned to Netflix earlier this month and it brought a lot of joy, but also some pain.

The series follows individuals who are all on the autism spectrum as they explore romantic relationships. There are awkward first dates, laughs, tears, smiles, kisses, heartbreak, but also some truly beautiful moments of connection and excitement as they fall in love - many for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season 3, which had seven episodes, featured a group of new and familiar faces — each with their own approach to navigating the dating world. Filming for the show actually ended a few months ago, so the question is what has happened to Abbey, David, Adan, Dani, James, Connor, Tanner, Madison, and Pari since then? And, importantly, are any of the relationships viewers saw form of the show - of which there were many for this season - still going strong today? Plus, will there be a season 4? Below, find out all you need to know.

The Love on the Spectrum season 3 cast members who are still in relationships with people they met on the Netflix dating show, plus all we know about season 4. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Are any of the season 3 Love on the Spectrum couples still together?

Yes, so many of the season 3 Love on the Spectrum couples are still together today, in April 2025.

Abbey and David

Abbey and David met on season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, and fans were pleased to learn in season 3 that they’re only getting stronger and falling more in love. In the finale, the couple celebrated their three year anniversary and Abbey also serenaded David with an original song called Boyfriend Forever.

Abbey told Tudum: “I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him. My favorite part of the song is [when] I say at the beginning, ‘You’re the lion to my lioness, the milk to my Chardonnay,’ because he drinks milk and I like wine and we both LOVE lions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will mark their four-year anniversary in summer 2025, which they plan to celebrate by spending a night in the San Diego Safari Park. Additional travel plans include a trip to Italy and the Bahamas.

The couple recently took to Instagram to share a throwback image of them on one of their first dates in 2021 and also a photo of them taken earlier this year. The post was captioned: “Who remembers this date from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum? These two have come so far together”, with a love heart emoji.

Connor and Georgie

From the moment Connor first saw Georgie there was a spark, and that was seen and felt by viewers. Recalling their first meeting, he told Tudum: “I immediately felt weak in the knees and uneasy, and I quickly tried to calm down. I really loved the way she did her hair for our first date. It reminded me of a Viking shield-maiden’s braids.”

The connection they formed during filming has only grown in the months since and the pair are very much dating as of right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie even joined Connor recently for his birthday dinner. Over on Instagram, Connor referred to Georgie as his “brunette demigoddess”.

Madison and Tyler

The blossoming romance between Madison and her country boy, Tyler, is still going strong. It was clear that Madison was impressed by Tyler from their first date, especially his ability to name the main chord of any country song she could name.

They also found a mutual love of the church and collecting things, and Madison was so taken with Tyler that ion their second date she asked him to be her boyfriend - which he happily agreed to - and also asked him for her first ever kiss - which he happily agreed to.

She told Tudum: “I got butterflies and felt sparks upon meeting him. When I noticed his cowboy hat and boots, I knew there would be a common interest in country music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair celebrated their six-month anniversary in January, and they’ve been doing lots of romantic activities in their time together. Madison has even moved to Florida, to be closer to her boyfriend.

“For my birthday in September, Tyler took me out to the Cheesecake Factory and shopping, and he got me a new American Girl doll. For Tyler’s birthday in February, we went to Busch Gardens,” she said. Tyler took me to my very first rodeo, and to the Disney store, Coca-Cola store, M&M store and the American Girl store for Christmas because he knew those were all my favourite things.” They’ve also marked three major holidays together; Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Pari and Tina

Pari had one goal in mind as she joined the Love on the Spectrum cast: find a “Princess Charming” to go on “lots of fun T-ventures" with, referring to her love for the Massachusets Bay Transit Authority, known as the T.

She was matched up with Tina, who she instantly hit it off with, and the pair are still happily together today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Tina] really is the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail. She just gets me. We both share the same energy, quirkiness, and enthusiasm, and I just love that so much! We make each other laugh and giggle a lot. We really enjoy hanging out together. We are both graduating from college in May and hope to attend each other’s graduations,” she told Tudum.

Dani and Henry

In the final moments of season 3, viewers learned that Dani had found love with a new boyfriend, after her romance and then break-up with co-star Adan played out across seasons 1 and 2 and also the first episodes of season 3.

After being in a relationship for more than a year, Dani wanted to take things to the next level and become intimate, but after some reflection Adan decided he wanted to save sex for marriage. This sparked the beginning of the end for the pair who subsequently broke up.

Over on Instagram, Dani has now hard launched her new relationship with a man called Henry. She met him at the Huntington Park Police Department when her company, DaniMation, received a donation for autism awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Henry presented the cheque and though they shared an instant connection Dani wasn’t ready to date after her break up with Adan. Over the next month they kept in touch, however, and once Dani was ready to welcome new love they went out on a date. They have now been together for a few months.

“For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who truly sees me,” she told Tudum, “Not just as an animator, not just as an advocate; not just as someone on the spectrum, but as Dani. And that? That’s the best feeling in the world.”

James and Shelley

After many knockbacks, viewers were thrilled to see James connect with someone special in one of the latter episodes of season 3 - and they’re still dating now. “Shelley is simply wonderful and amazing,” he told Tudum.

During the filming of Season 3, the two met online, and she was introduced to viewers when attended James’ back garden birthday party. This is where the new couple shared they shared their first kiss. He said their romance is blossoming now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love her very much, since she and I have much in common, but we also bring out the best in each other and inspire each other to grow and improve as people. I am so very glad that she and I have met!” he said.

Will there be a Love on the Spectrum season 4?

Hopefully there will be, but Netflix hasn’t officially given an answer to this question yet. But, the first three seasons have been super successful so it would be surprising if the show isn’t renewed for a fourth season. Plus, Tanner and Adan are still single so they need another chance to find love.

We’ll update this page with more information when Netflix confirm the future of Love on the Spectrum. In the meantime, you can watch the first three seasons now on Netflix.