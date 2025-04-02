Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another set of romantics are looking for romance on Love on the Spectrum season 3 - but have any previous relationships from the show stood the test of time?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmy Award–winning Netflix dating series Love on the Spectrum is coming back for Season 3.

The third US installment of the show will follow a new group of individuals, as well as some returning favourites from the first two seasons, who are all on the autism spectrum, as they explore their romantic relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of them are entering the dating scene for the first time as they look for Mr or Mrs Right. The first two seasons have won fans from all over the world, thanks to endearing singles and the heartwarming connections that they make.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about season 3, including when the new episodes air, who’s in the cast, the trailer and if any of the previous season 1 or 2 couples are still together.

Some of the Love on the Spectrum season 3 cast. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Who is in the Love on the Spectrum cast?

Abbey

Love on the Spectrum star Abbey. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Abbey was first introduced to viewers in season 1. Viewers watched as she went on her first date with David, and then began a relationship with him. Throughout season 2, their relationship blossomed and the show now documents their love.

David

Love on the Spectrum star David. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

David will be returning alongside his girlfriend Abbey and viewers can expect to see what the couple have been up to since filming for season 2 wrapped, including their visit to New York City to watch some Broadway shows and his milestone 30th birthday in autumn 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adan

Love on the Spectrum star Adan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Adan is also another familiar face from season 1 and 2. He enjoyed a romance with Dani, and while she hasn’t been sure about their connection at times the trailer for the third season shows the two sharing a passionate kiss, suggesting they are very much still seeing each other. You can watch the trailer further down this article.

Adan told Tudum that his romance with Dani has taught him a lot about how to show up as himself in relationships, further hinting that the two are going strong. “There are similarities that Dani and I have. It’s important to be true to yourself even in the relationship [while] being respectful to your partner in the process,” he said.

Dani

Love on the Spectrum star Dani. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Dani will of course be making an appearance on season 3 too. She told Tudum that Love on the Spectrum has taught her a lot about dating, particularly when it comes to her admittedly narrow perspective on what she was looking for in past partners, which viewers saw her grapple with in season 1.

“l’ve learned that love isn’t a rom-com where you meet ‘the one’ and live happily ever after,” she says. “For most of us, it’s way more complicated, and way more real.” She said she’s also realised that finding her perfect match isn’t about job titles, but finding someone who understands her, accepts her for who she is, and makes life more fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor

Love on the Spectrum star Connor. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Connor was introduced in season 2, and his search for love is still continuing in season 3. He told Tudum the dating experience he gained on season 2 taught him that little gestures are important in dating. “I learned to open doors and pull out chairs for ladies while on my date. I always text a lady and thank her for her time after the date is over.”

James

Love on the Spectrum star James. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

James became a fan favourite when he joined the cast in season 2. He’s hoping to meet his match in season 3, telling Tudum that he’s “very excited” for people to see what dating has in store for him this time around.

Tanner

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Tanner was also introduced during season 2, and though he failed to find love on-screen while filming was going on, he said he’s been enjoying dating since and hinted he may have met some special women. “There are some very lovely ladies in my life! That’s all I’ll say for now!,” he told Tudum.

Madison

Love on the Spectrum star Madison. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

A new cast member for season 3, Madison told Tudum she joined Love on the Spectrum because she was inspired by Abbey and David’s love story. “Abbey and David’s love story made me think finding love for people who have autism is possible,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pari

Love on the Spectrum star Pari. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Newcomer Pari is excited to showcase her personality, hobbies, and talents, and also challenge stereotypes. She told Tudum: “It’s OK for girls and women to like both trains and princesses” and added that “age and gender do not matter”. She’ll focus on dating women throughout the season, though she’s had experience dating men in the past.

Are any Love on the Spectrum couples still together?

As previously mentioned, Abbey and David are definitely still together and it seems like Dani and Adan could be too.

David and Abbey often do TikTok Lives together and also post Instagram Stories to keep fans up-to-date with what they are doing in their day-to-day lives. The couple also share a love of traveling and like to share photos and videos of the place they have visited together, such as Kenya in Africa where they enjoyed an animal safari.

Abbey told Tudum: “For our next trip we want to go to Italy to eat pizza together, it’ll be such a romance.” David told the publication that it’s hard for him to pick what he loves most about his girlfriend. “She makes me feel loved, happy, and cheers me up if I’m having a bad day,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who have been together for four years, recently shared a throwback image of them on one of their first dates in 2021 and also a photo of them taken earlier this year. The post was captioned: “Who remembers this date from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum? These two have come so far together”, with a love heart emoji.

Dani and Adan don’t post as much about their relationship on social media. But, Dani posted a sweet video of clips of the pair together on March 15. The video was captioned: “Dani met a boy with eyes like a man, turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand!”

Abbey and David and Dani and Adan are the only relationships formed during the show which have lasted, but hopefully by the end of season 3 there may be some more couples to add to this list.

Yes, there is. You can watch it below:

The third season of Love on the Spectrum will premiere on Netflix today (Wednesday April 2).