Love on the Spectrum couple Dani and Adan split after 18 months together during scenes which aired in season 3 - and now their split has been publicly revealed it’s getting ugly.

When season 3 of the much loved dating show which follows individuals ho are all on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating, aired earlier this month viewers were hopeful that fan favourite couple Dani Bowman and Adan Correa were still together as the trailer showed the two sharing a passionate kiss.

The couple’s romance had played out during seasons 1 and 2 and seemed to be going strong at first. But, there was a clue on social media that they may have ended their union. Dani posted a sweet video of clips of herself with a man on March 15. The video was captioned: “Dani met a boy with eyes like a man, turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand!” However, the man’s identity was obscured in the video, leading some fans to think she actually had a new beau. Although some fans did believe the man was Adan.

But, as season 3 progressed it became clear that cracks were appearing in the couple’s relationship. After being in a relationship for more than a year, Dani wanted to take things to the next level and become intimate, but after some reflection Adan decided he wanted to save sex for marriage. This sparked the beginning of the end for the pair who subsequently broke up and then, in the final moments of season 3, viewers learned that Dani had found a new boyfriend.

Over on Instagram, Dani has now hard launched her new relationship with a man called Henry. But, now their split has been made public, Dani and Adan still appear to want to have their say on what happened between them - and they’re throwing some serious shade at each other.

Dani told Tudum she felt blindsided by the fact that Adan wanted “to take a step backward — no kissing, no intimacy, nothing.” She told the publication that she was always clear about her intentions, and she thought Adan was on the same page.

Former Love on the Spectrum couple Dani Bowman and Adan Correa have been discussing their break-up - and it's getting ugly.

“It wasn’t just a breakup, I felt it was a betrayal,” she said. “He never gave me a chance to prepare for it, never hinted that his feelings had changed. Instead, he let me walk blindly into heartbreak, like a deer in the headlights, while he had already made up his mind.”

She added: “I didn’t break up with Adan. He broke up with me. Or at least, that’s how it felt. Because for a year and a half, he let me believe we were on the same page, that we were building something real together. And then, just like that, he pulled the rug out from under me.”

Dani also commented on her former relationship under a TikTok video about herself and Adan, claiming: “He never invited me out on a real date. The only time he would see me was when the cameras were rolling.” She added that they only went on five dates in a year. In another comment, she claimed her ex was a “liar and a cheat”, but didn’t explain exactly what she meant.

Adan, who is now single, responded by claiming Dani is trying to “destroy his life with lies”. A fan commented in the above named TikTok video, addressing Adan directly. They said: “In comment sections, Dani keeps commenting and saying you didn’t love her, and chose not to go on dates with you, saying you blamed sex to leave the relationship. I just felt like her saying.”

Adan responded: “It’s more than that. And while I understand, she’s heartbroken and still healing from this. I don’t approve of trying to destroy someone’s life with lies.” Dani hit back at him, allegeding “the only reason I’m heartbroken is because you got my friends of over 10 years to stop talking to me!”

Dani also told Tudum that her and Adan are no longer friends themselves because of their messy split. There are, however, some Love on the Spectrum couples who are still together.