Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Any UK singles who want to be on an upcoming series of Love is Blind UK will have to impress this production team to be in with a chance of finding romance in the pods.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love is Blind is Netflix’s most popular and successful dating show - and as a result there are now editions recorded around the world. One of the most recent editions to the LIB collection was an eagerly anticipated UK version, which debuted last August.

Series 2 is in the pipeline, and expected to air in summer 2025, and series 3 is even rumoured. That’s because applications for the show are still open via a platform called Short Audition. The closing date for series 2 applicant was originally listed as July 2024. But, thethe Love Is Blind application form is still live - but the closing date has been changed to Friday August 15. A statement reads: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, that means either series 2 was filmed last summer, after applications first closed in July, and we’ll see it on our screens later this year. Or, for reasons unknown, the production team have decided to delay the recording of series 2 and have extended applications until this summer instead. Netflix hasn’t yet given any details about series 2 and when we can expect it to air, but given the success of the first series I can’t see that the production team have had to extend the casting period, nor that series 2 won’t air until 2026.

Either way, there’s a casting team who will decide the men and women who will be given the opportunity to see if love truly is blind. Keep reading to find out more about them - plus details of how the cast in chose, including whether the cast or scouted or apply independently.

Members of the Love is Blind UK production team who decide who is cast on the hit Netflix dating show. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Meet the Love is Blind UK casting team

Here are the 11 names and faces of the Love is Blind UK casting team, according to the official Love is Blind UK page on the Netflix website.

Frankie

Casting series producer

Frankie, the casting series producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Vivian

Casting series producer

Vivian, a casting series producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Drew

Casting producer

Drew, a casting producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ella

Casting producer

Ella, a casting producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Mia

Casting assistant producer

Mia, a casting assistant producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Poppy

Casting assistant producer

Poppy, a casting assistant producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Jemima

Casting assistant producer

Jemima, a casting assistant producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Lois

Casting assistant producer

Lois, a casting assistant producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Liberty

Casting assistant producer

Liberty, a casting assistant producer on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Jamie

Senior casting researcher

Liberty, a senior casting researcher on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Andrea

Junior casting researcher

Liberty, a junior casting researcher on Love is Blind UK. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

How is the Love is Blind cast chosen?

We know from things that the Love is Blind UK series one contestants have said that some cast members for the show are scouted by the production team above, while some do get chosen after applying off their own back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Richards has previously spoken about being scouted for the show, but said despite this, she didn’t get any special treatment. She was approached, but then still had to go through casting and an audition - something which she said was a “long process”. Benaiah Grunewald Brydie was also approached by casting producers to take part.

Sabrina Egerton, however, said that she was scouted and instead applied to be on the show herself. “For me it was an intense four month process before being cast,” she said. She added that she had to go though a number of checks before being chosen, as well as screening calls, and “lots of Zoom calls.”

The 'Love Is Blind UK' application form is online now. Plus, while we wait for the UK pods to re-open one way or the other, you can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 on Netflix now.