Love is Blind’s Colleen Reed has finally spoken about her husband Matt Bolton - after weeks of silence amid speculation the pair have split.

The couple met and married on season three of the hit Netflix show, which aired in 2022, but fans have been concerned in recent months that they may no longer be living in marital bliss.

Since they met, the couple have been sharing images of videos of them together on their Instagram and TikTok pages. But, the pair have not posted about each other since September - which has led fans to wonder if they have split.

Colleen appeared to confirm her the status of her marriage with one of her latest TikTok videos - although she did not addressed the rumours directly. In a video where she was showing off her outfit choice for the day, posted on Sunday March 30, Colleen was standing in a room with photos of her and Matt visible on the wall.

However, Colleen then caused confusion the following day, Monday March 31, when she filmed herself doing the food shop but appeared to not be wearing her wedding ring.

But, now the reality star has ended the rumours once and for all by talking about Matt for the first time in months. Speaking at the Us Weekly’s Reality Star Style Awards party, Colleen said her and Matt are planning their future - and there could be another Love is Blind baby on the way soon.

Love is Blind season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton. Photo by Instagram/@jellybean.colleen. | Instagram/@jellybean.colleen.

“I actually have a ton of baby fever. I didn’t think I would, but every time I see a little cute stinking baby — and especially with Vienna,” she said, referring to the baby daughter of co-stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux. She continued: “I think [Matt] definitely wants a bunch of kids, but he doesn’t really necessarily know what it takes. I would say I would have the most baby fever [out of the two of us.”

Colleen added that she and Alexa have remained “so close” since leaving the pods. “Oh my gosh, that child is the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen,” she added.

But, she also said her and Matt are in no rush. “I feel like wherever the wind takes us at the moment. Nothing is really holding us down,” Collen said. “So, just kind of exploring our own careers, and we love Dallas. . . We’re still really young. I mean, I turned 30 this year. So, still very young and going where the wind takes us.”

The couple have always taken their time moving to the next milestones in their relationship. They didn't live together for the first few months of their marriage due to financial reasons. However, they announced in June 2023 via Instagram that they had moved in together.

Speaking about that decision at the award’s ceremony, Colleen said: “We took our time. It was actually a very easy transition. I always thought that the first year moving in with a boy would be a struggle, but no, it was really easy.”

The ballet dancer also spoke about the challenges they have faced since they got married. “Oh gosh, we had so many challenges. Of course, staying together, but also, I would say with all the audience and all the eyeballs is definitely the hardest to go through and all of the opinions and everything.”

She went on: “I would say that was 100 percent the biggest challenge. But then, you have your own everyday challenges that you go through in a relationship and a marriage. With everything, it’s definitely a pressure cooker, so you just have to be strong with yourself and with your relationship.”