Reality couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton from Love is Blind have issued a joint statement about splitting up.

Those of you who are fans of Love is Blind will remember Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton from season 3 of the show. The couple met in the pods in season 3 of Love is Blind and went on to marry, they have now issued a joint statement on their Instagram revealing they are splitting up.

The statement reads: “Hi everyone,

“We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.”

"We've been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care.This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us.”

Love is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton reveal they have split after nearly four years . Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another."

The statement ended with these words: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

Although Coleen Reed has switched off comments on the Instagram post about her split, fans have been quick to share their thoughts on her last Instagram post, with one fan saying “Congratulations on your freedom!!!,” whilst another wrote: “He was a red flag since day one. We all knew it!”

Fans have been unable to comment on Matt Bolton’s Instagram post about the split but people have taken to his last post to share their comments. Whilst one fan wrote: “She didn’t deserve you,” another said: “You’re a manipulator and have been since you two got together. I’m not surprised you’re getting divorced.”

Although there has been speculation that Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton’s marriage has been on the rocks for a while, she spoke about appearing wanting to have a baby at the US Weekly’s Reality Star Style Awards party and said: “I actually have a ton of baby fever. I didn’t think I would, but every time I see a little cute stinking baby- and especially with Vienna.”

For those of you who are not up to date with who Vienna is, she is the baby of Love is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux. At the party, Colleen went on to say that “I think (Matt) definitely wants a bunch of kids, but he doesn’t really necessarily know what it takes. I would say I would have the most baby fever (out of the two of us).”

Colleen also referred to Vienna as “the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen” but did go on to clarify that she and Matt were in no rush to become parents and said: “I feel like wherever the wind takes us the moment. Nothing is really holding us down.”

After the Love is Blind season 3 premiered, Matt Bolton told People magazine in November 2022 that "Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see," and also added that"Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things."