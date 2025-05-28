Love is Blind's Colleen Reed breaks her silence on Instagram after announcing split from co-star husband Matt Bolton
After months of speculation that they had split, Love is Blind season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton confirmed they have gone their separate ways earlier this month.
Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, they wrote: “We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.
“We've been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care.This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us.
"We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.
The statement ended: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”
The comments were turned off on the post, which was uploaded on Saturday (May 24).
Now, Colleen has returned to her Instagram page for the first time since announcing her marriage split. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 26), she let her fans know she was grateful for their support and that she was off on a trip.
“Thank you for all your kind messages. Now off to escape to my favourite place,” she wrote alongside an aerial shot which appeared to have been taken from an areoplane. At that time, she did not reveal where she was heading.
She did, however, reveal her location in a follow-up post on her grid yesterday (Tuesday May 27). Alongside several photos of herself look glamourous, she wrote: “Tuscany you have my heart.”
She received lots of positive comments from fans and fellow Love is Blind alumn. Season 4 star Micah Lussier said: “Wow glowing,” alongside two love heart emojis. Chelsea Griffin Appiah, also from season 4, simply posted lots of emojis with love heart eyes.
One fan also urged Colleen to give more details about her split by appearing as a guest on the What’s the Reality podcast, hosted by another LIB alum Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, of season six fame.
Matt has not posted on his Instagram page since the news of his marriage breakdown became public. The couple married in 2021, just weeks after meeting in the pods. Viewers watched them get hitched when season 3 of hit Netflix dating show LIB aired the following year. The former couple do still follow each other on Instagram.
Over on her TikTok page, Colleen also shared a photo of herself enjoying a pastry at cafe. In the caption, she wrote: “Who needs therapy when I could just wake up in Italy” Fellow season three bride Alexa Lemieux, who remains part of one of 10 couples who are still together after meeting across all eight seasons of LIB, wrote: “She’s thrivingggggg.”
- All seasons of Love is Blind are available to watch now on Netflix.
