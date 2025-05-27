Love is Blind fan favourite couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are expecting their first child after a four year fertility struggle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who met and married on the first season of the hit Netflix dating show which aired back in 2020, have confirmed that their first baby will be born in the coming months. A representative for the couple confirmed their happy news to People.

The two spoke with the publication about their pregnancy news and partnership with Clearblue, and have said how their IVF journey has finally resulted in a much-longed for child after six years of marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were counting down the day till we could test because we did IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Cameron said. "We knew, okay, this is the day that we're going to do the test. Of course, we're going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn't wait any longer."

"We did the classic test and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test and it was face down. We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a..."

"A relief," Lauren finished her husband’s sentence. "Because, well, we've taken a few pregnancy tests and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety driven because it's like, 'Is that what I think?' So seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton married without a month of meeting each other on US reality show Love Is Blind in 2018. | Getty Images for Netflix

She added that she became instantly emotional upon reading that one significant word. “We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried. It's been a long time coming. We've literally been trying to get pregnant for four years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who married in November 2018, have been open about their struggles with infertility in the past, candidly opening up about the subject during an October episode of their podcast The Love Seat. At the time, they were talking to their season one co-stars Amber and Barnett, who announced they were expecting their first child at the time. Their baby daughter was born in April.

Now, after sharing in her friend’s baby boy, Lauren says that the feeling of finally getting a positive pregnancy test herself and preparing to become a mum is "indescribable." She said she also found out she was expecting during a particularly difficult time in her life, and it was the good news she needed.

"I lost my father [at] Christmas of last year," she said. "And so we took this test the end of January, beginning of February, so this was literally light in the darkness. This was like, wow. The spark that my whole family needed. We've been trying for a long time."

She went on: "It was a little bittersweet because my dad's not here physically to be with us, but we know that he's watching over us. So it was just like ‘wow, I can't believe this.' We just felt so blessed, so grateful and happy, excited. Then it hit like ‘we're going to be parents. Oh my God.'"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum-to-be also praised her husband and said that he had been extremely supportive while they went through their IVF journey, saying that he had been there for her through every step of the process. "He's just been so great, so patient and just awesome. I'm so blessed to have a partner like him," she said.

Lauren described her first trimester as "rough," but said she is now settling into her second trimester. She also revealed the one main food she’s craving since becoming pregnant. "One thing I that I do crave is cheese," she says. "I want cheese puffs, I want macaroni and cheese. I want just regular shredded cheese in my mouth. Cheese and fruit have been my thing."

As the couple gets ready to welcome their little one, they've been able to turn to some of their Love Is Blind castmates for advice on parenting, which includes their good friends and new parents Amber and Matt Barnett, as well as Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who both welcomed their children in 2024. "Amber is full of advice. She's giving me the real, real lowdown advice,” said Lauren.

The pair did not share their exact due date, but they have said they are excited to relive their childhoods by enjoying things with their future child. It has also not been revealed if the pair know the gender of their baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking forward to, first off, just holding the baby and hearing that first cry, but also just reliving my childhood through the baby, doing all the fun stuff," said Lauren. "Disney on Ice, the zoo. Being a big kid again and seeing it through their eyes is going to be amazing."

Cameron added that there's one thing in particular he'd love to carry on with his own child. "I think of course, in the beginning stages, just being with the baby, I mean it doesn't have to be anything in particular at first. I think about when my dad, when they brought me back home from the hospital that first night, I slept on my dad's chest, so maybe we can keep that tradition going."