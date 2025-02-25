Amber and Barnett are one of the original success stories from Love Is Blind - and she has taken to Instagram with a sweet message about their first baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amber Barnett (nee Pike) and Barnett, real name Matt Barnett, have been married since meeting on the very first season of Love Is Blind back in 2018. They have been sharing their love journey with their fans on Instagram ever since, and last year they thrilled them by announcing they were expecting their first child together.

In October, the couple joined the first episode of The Love Seat podcast, created by fellow season one LIB successful couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton. While chatting with their fellow reality dating show friends, Amber revealed that she's pregnant and that the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up.” Lauren cheered and clapped and said: "There's a baby Barnett on the way!" Amber then referred to her unborn child as “little baby B”. "The biggest congratulations to you guys, I'm so excited," Lauren said, while Cameron added that he's "ready to be an uncle."

On Instagram, Amber and Matt shared a video montage of photos of them throughout the years to commemorate the announcement, starting with their wedding in season one of the Netflix series. At the very end, the couple can be seen posing together and cradling Amber's baby bump. "Where it started, Where we’ve been Where we’re at…" read the caption.

Since then, the pair have been sharing regular updates about their pregnancy and she revealed that they would be new parents in spring 2025. So, has Amber Barnett had her baby? Here’s all we know.

Love Is Blind season one couple Amber and Barnett announced their pregnancy with their first child in October 2024. Photo by Instagram/@barnettisblind | Instagram/@barnettisblind

Have Love Is Blind couple Amber and Barnett had their baby?

The couple’s baby, who is their first child, has arrived - and it’s a girl. Sharing a photo of both of their hands over the top of their baby girl, whose head of dark hair is just visible, Amber wrote on Instagram: “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added to the Sunday April 6 post: “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.” The baby girl’s name, or her exact date of birth, has not been revealed.

It’s an exciting time for the new mum, who has also just celebrated her 33rd birthday. On Friday April 4, Barnett took to Instagram to post a birthday message to his wife of six-years, but he did not say anything about their baby which suggests she had not been born by then. He wrote: “32 wasn't easy. It proved even more how strong and resilient you are. I love this beautiful, intelligent, hilarious woman with all of my heart! Happy Birthday @atypicalamber.”

Amber didn’t have an easy pregnancy. On Saturday February 22, which was her last post before the announcement of her daughter’s arrival, she posted a video of her giving an update on Baby B. The caption of the video read: “ Update: Baby B is still cooking. The HG is still hittin strong as ever but our little one is healthy and still growing on track so I’ll take a win where I can.

“I’m so thankful for all of y’all sharing your experiences and feedback (at least the 99.9% positive stuff) it was seriously so reassuring since the doctors make everything sound so terrifying and I have no idea what I’m doing or what is supposed to me normal. We appreciate all the love and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came almost a month after Amber’s last update to her page, which was on January 30, in which she told her fans in a video that she was 1cm dialated, had Braxton Hicks and stomach pains which may indicate she was in preterm labour two months early. In the caption for that video, she wrote: “ Don’t mind us, just freaking tf out a bit… Baby B is staying in for now!

“But holy c*** does this kid know how to give me a panic attack already! We are nowhere near prepared yet mentally or materially… we haven’t had our baby showers, I haven’t gotten maternity pics done, we still haven’t even decided on a middle name yet. Y’all please pray this headstrong baby waits a little longer to arrive.” Seeking advice from her followers, she added: “To the mamas out there, if you started dilating early how long were you able to make it until you actually gave birth?”

Many mums did offer Amber advice and reassurance in the comments section in case her baby’s birth was imminent at that time. After that, Amber’s almost month-long silence on social media led many fans to thought she may have had her baby early, but it appears the little girl has arrived on or around her due date.

Baby Barnett is the third Love Is Blind baby. Season four couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi welcomed a baby girl called Galileo in April 2024, while season three couple Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux had their daughter Vienna Ziva in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber received an outpouring of love from her fellow Love is Blind brides and grooms in the comments of her baby post. Lauren commented: “My lil neicey Pooh! Congratulations again yall,” alongside heart emojis. Husband Cameron added: “We can’t wait to meet her!!!”

Bliss said: “Congrats!! That feeling is still here 11 months in and honestly the love grows every single day. It’s the most overwhelming wonderful thing! Enjoy!” Kelly Chase, who appeared alongside Amber and Barnett in season one, wrote: “Congratulations!! Sending you all lots of love!”