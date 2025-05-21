Love Is Blind's Ashley Adionser has opened up about the real reason she split from husband Tyler Francis, four months after she announced their shock split.

The reality stars, who met and married on season 7 of the Netflix hit dating show, said they made the “difficult decision” to go their separate ways in January.

Ashley told People at the time that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”. But, she did not give any more specific details. Now, she has spoken out in detail for the first time, and has confirmed that she decided to end their marriage after a paternity scandal came to light.

Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast earlier this week, which is hosted by Love is Blind season six star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, the former TV bride said she came to doubt the authenticity of Tyler’s feelings towards her.

“I was looking at this man like who are you?” she told AD. “It was so dark, it was unlike anything I've ever experienced in my actual life.”

She admitted that the scandal surrounding Tyler’s biological children, which he said he was a “sperm donor” for, came as a surprise to her. She went on: “As you know, anything that you say in the pods, and anything that you say while filming is law. It is vital that you stick to it.”

Viewers watched Ashley and Tyler fall in love in the Love Is Blind pods on season 7 of the show, which aired on Netflix in October 2024. The pair formed a strong bond from day one and got engaged, but their relationship looked uncertain when Tyler told his wife-to-be that he was a sperm donor and had three biological children.

Ashley was upset and disappointed that her then fiancé had not shared the news while they were in the pods, but after taking some time to think about the situation she decided to continue with their engagement. They then became one of only two couples to tie the knot during their wedding ceremony at the end of the season.

At the time that LIB was being filmed, Tyler told Ashley that he had no relationship with his children and he didn’t even know what they looked like. As the show was airing, however, it was said on social media that he hadn’t been quite truthful with her.

Speaking further on the What’s the Reality podcast earlier in May, Ashley said: “I even go back and forth on my head if he ever loved me,” she admits. “They don't think the love is real from Love Is Blind, but it is! It was for me!”

The TV star also said she was upset that her marriage had ended in divorce as this was something she really didn’t want. “This was someone I made vows with. My faith is important to me, we said this before God. I had to see it through. I never wanted to get divorced.” She then began to cry as she said: “Tyler has taken enough from me, he cannot take that as well.”

Tyler has not responded publicly to what Ashley said on the podcast at the time of writing, on the morning of Wednesdsay May 21.

Photos of Tyler spending Christmas morning with his children, all wearing matching pyjamas, circulated online while LIB season 7 was airing, during October 2024. There were also allegations reported that he owed money in child support and had abandoned his children to be on the show.

At the reunion, which aired on Netflix on October 30 and was recorded on October 14, Tyler said that he did "help a friend and her wife start a family," but then also "voluntarily" stepped in to help care for the children after his friend's wife left her.

He also admitted he knowingly lied on camera about not knowing what his children looked like he and his then wife they were recording the show, but said this was in an effort to protect them and their privacy. He also insisted he had told Ashley the truth in private, away from the cameras.

"There's pictures of me around," he acknowledged. "I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule books to this . . . but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us."

Ashley showed full support for her then husband and hit back at people who thought she was completely unaware of the situation. She told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey: "For people to imply that 'she was blindsided,' 'she didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence.”

She also said that the pair spoke about Tyler’s children on camera in "some capacity" so that there wasn't a "disconnect" with their loved ones, but "there were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn't."

She added: "With him growing up in a single-parent household. . . it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mum. I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

Tyler did not address the allegations that he owed money in child support and abandoned his children to be on the show at the reunion, as it was filmed before those claims were reported online, but he later spoke out about them on the Dear Future Wifey podcast in November.

On the episode, Tyler claimed he "wasn't active" in his children's lives due to his rocky relationship with the children's mother, who he has never identified, and also slammed the allegations he was an absent father because he said he was never supposed to be an active one.

“I want them to have their family and leave me alone,” he said, adding that he simply felt like a "glorified babysitter that [the mother of his children] need money from." Two months later, Ashley announced their marriage was over a little more than a year after they tied the knot.

Back in January, the full statement from Ashley announcing the split read: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared.”

It concluded: “I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Tyler posted his own statement about the separation days after Ashley uploaded hers, saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship.

It read: “As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another.

"While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness."

He went on to praise his estranged wife: “Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me.” He concluded his statement to say: “I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on our healing and growth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey.”