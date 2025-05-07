Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is Blind star Catherine Richards has sparked rumours she’s got engaged to her co-star boyfriend as she celebrates her birthday.

Fans of Netflix’s hit dating show will remember Catherine from the debut UK version of the show, which aired on the streaming platform in August.

She became engaged to Freddie Powell after meeting in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day he said ‘I do not’, leaving her heartbroken.

In the weeks after filming ending, in summer 2023, Catherine found love with another member of the pod squad, Jake Singleton-Hill and the pair have now been together for around 18 months.

Around a month ago, Catherine hinted that a major relationship update was coming - and now she’s sparked engagement rumours. Taking to Instagram on Monday, (May 5), Catherine posted a series of photos with Jake as she celebrated her 31st birthday. In the caption, she wrote: “Thank to this amazing guy for making my birthday so special, he’s a keeper.”

Fans were quick to notice that the reality star appeared to have a ring on her finger. One person questioned: “ Do I see an engagement ring?!? I just looked through all the pictures to make sure I didn't miss an engagement.”

Catherine replied and confirmed she’s not engaged - but she hinted there might be a special ring soon: “Sorry to say but it’s a promise ring . It’s on the other hand , had it for over a year now when there is a engagement ring everyone will know.”

It came as Freddie took to Instagram and hinted that he would like to return to Love is Blind for a second chance at finding love himself.

Catherine and Freddie’s elationship seemed promising at first; they bonded in the pods over their shared goals and values, their mutual love of fitness and the fact both of their grandparents had the same name. But, once they met in the real world and the reality of getting married set in the cracks began to show.

She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in.

* Watch Love is Blind UK on Netflix now.