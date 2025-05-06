Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is Blind stars Sara Carton and Joey Leveille have sparked dating rumours once again.

The pair, who met on season 8 of Love Is Blind but got engaged to other people, were seen enjoying a night out together in the Upper East Side area of New York City on Sunday, (May 4).

Sara also posted a short video of the pair walking around NYC to her Instagram Stories yesterday, (Monday May 5). Alongside the video, which showed the couple walking round smiling, she posted the question “how many bagels did we eat?”

In footage obtained by TMZ, Sara and Joey were reportedly seen drinking with a friend at Ethyl's Bar & Restaurant until around 1.30 am on Monday, when the outlet reported they left the eatery together.

The supposed couple have repeatedly denied that they are dating, but they have admitted their is a connection between them.

Joey got engaged to Monica Danús during LIB, while Sara got engaged to Mezzenga. In Monica and Joey’s case, they both said ‘I do not’ because they didn’t feel ready. On Sara and Ben’s wedding day, she controversially rejected him as their politics and world views on issues such as Black Lives Matter did not allign.

Love is Blind's Sara Carton and Joey Leveille have continued to spark rumours that they are dating. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Shortly after the season aired, Monica alleged that Joey and Sara were dating, and also revealed that the four of them were actually in a love triangle in the pods but that it wasn’t shown.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday March 21, Joey denied he was dating Sara - but admitted the pair were close and had discussed whether they should turn their connection from friendship to romance.

The Love is Blind love square between Sara, Joey, Monica and Joey looks to have got even more complicated. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

He told the publication: “In February, Sara and I had a conversation, ‘Hey, we have this great friendship and support. Is this some type of potential for us in the future?’ We had a good, healthy conversation. Ultimately, we decided, no, we’re not gonna pursue dating at this time. There’s definitely interest there. I’m not gonna lie about that aspect, but we decided — and still have decided — we’re not pursuing dating in this capacity at this time.”

In April, Sara broke her silence on the situation between the pair. When asked what was going on with Joey on the After Curfew podcast, and if the pair were in a “situationship, fling or friends” she said: “We don’t even know ourselves, but people are just saying secretly dating when we haven’t established that.”

Sara shut down romance rumours on The Viall Files podcast, but teased their could be more between them. She said: “I just overall, with this whole situation, I feel close with Joey. I’m fond of our relationship, but I feel very well-supported by everyone involved. I’m just very grateful that I’ve met him. We definitely have a friendship. We’re definitely not dating.” But then she added: “I don’t know what the future will hold.”

It’s been around two months since Joey and Sara gave those in interviews, so it’s very possible that their romantic spark could have well and truly ignited in that time. We’ll keep an eye on both of their Instagram pages and let you know if/when the pair finally make their relationship official.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.