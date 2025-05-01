Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Love is Blind All Stars spin-off show would be a great addition to the franchise - and there’s already one groom who would love to take part.

Hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind has now been on our screens for five years, and in that time 13 long-lasting relationships have been formed across the US and UK versions. There’s even been three Love is Blind babies born.

But, unfortunately, for every successful couple who said ‘I do’ there are many more couples who broke off their engagement at the altar - resulting in 9 particularly painful wedding moments captured on camera for the whole world to watch. Even for those who do tie the knot, a happy ending is not guaranteed as there are also some couples who have got divorced after getting hitched.

So, I think these people deserve a second chance at love - and an All Stars edition of the show would be the perfect thing. There’s also already proof it could work too, as season 6 US cast member Amber Desiree "AD" Smith is now engaged to LIB UK star Ollie Sutherland. The romantic in me believes that other past contestants could also fall in love in the same way and get their happily ever after, if given the chance - and the producers could give them that by reuniting them in the pods.

In addition, there’s a past groom who appears to be keen to return to the show - Love is Blind UK contestant Freddie Powell. Funeral director Freddie became a fan favourite during the debut UK version of the show last year. He got engaged to Catherine Richards. Their relationship seemed promising at first; they bonded in the pods over their shared goals and values, their mutual love of fitness and the fact both of their grandparents had the same name. But, once they met in the real world and the reality of getting married set in the cracks began to show.

She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in. On their wedding day, Catherine said ‘I do’ and was left heartbroken when Freddie said ‘I do not’.

The Love is Blind UK cast. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

But it seems although Freddie did not find his one, he hasn’t been put off looking for love on reality TV. As hinted at in a comment he left on a video uploaded by fellow LIB groom Benaiah Grunewald Brydie which showed himself and his wife Nicole encouraging UK singles to sign up to take part in an upcoming series of the show as casting for LIB UK is now open. Freddie said: “Can I apply?”

The comment led to a flurry of responses who were clearly keen to meet Freddie. One person said: “If you do, I will register as well.” Another said: “Alright, guess I’m packing my bags- see you in the pods.”

Since he left the LIB experiment, Freddie has been hosting the Beyond the Pod podcast with Benaiah. He and Nicole are one of two Love is Blind UK couples who are still together now. In the weeks after filming ending, in summer 2023, Catherine found love with another member of the pod squad, Jake Singleton-Hill, and has now been with him for about 18 months.

An All Stars version has also proved successful for Love Island, and now a Married at First Sight All Stars version is said to be in the works - just weeks after I called for it. So, as another must-watch reality dating show, it would make sense for Love is Blind to follow. I’ll start crossing my fingers now, - and I definitely also really hope Freddie is among the cast.

Love Is Blind UK series one is available to stream on Netflix now.