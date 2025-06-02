Colt told Kelsey he loved her during the finale of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - but apparently those feelings of love didn’t last long and now she’s told her side of the (very messy) story.

Plus, his other ex - Angelique - has also claimed he has slid into her DMs and has sent her flirty messages.

For those who need a recap on all the drama that had already gone down before getting all the latest tea . . . While on the show, Colt Fason had a love triangle with Kelsey Tomlin, who was a late check-in, and Angelique.

The 32-year-old sales consultant spent much of the season going backwards and forwards between the two women but ultimately, at the series finale, Colt told Kelsey he loved her and they left as a couple.

The pair are definitely not still together today, however. Colt revealed during an interview with Swoon, that the pair broke up a few weeks after leaving the motel, stating that returning to the real world was what caused their separation. However, he has said they are still on good terms and occasionally see each other around in their native Nashville.

But, Kelsey, a 24-year-old fashion website manager, has disputed that - and has in fact claimed that her ex treated her pretty badly. Speaking on the Reality Receipts podcast and said: “Some people will say they love you for five minutes of fame and some people won’t. We had our whole moment, we leave the motel, they separated us as soon as that last little clip got filmed.”

“We didn’t speak while we were in the hotel and while we stayed in Arizona for a couple of days, no conversation. When we got home, it had been about a week – still nothing from him. So I finally texted him, and I said ‘hey, look, I think you owe me a conversation,'” she added.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark couple Kelsey and Colt left the reality dating show as a couple - but their relationship didn't last long. Photo by Instagram/@kelsey.tomlin. | Instagram/@kelsey.tomlin

“How are you going to say something that crazy and then just go dead silent, like, that’s crazy to me,” she said. The star added that she told Colt: “‘I mean, you just said ‘I love you’ on national television, and we haven’t even spoken since.'” He told her “there were genuine feelings there.”

She went on to say that Colt claimed “one of the main factors” of them breaking up was that she “became insecure” when they returned home, but that this is “so not true”. “We did not try to have a relationship at all. This man went ghost,” she alleged.

Ghosting is when someone abruptly cuts off all communication without any explanation, and has become a part of modern dating.

As part of her podcast interview, Kelsey also revealed that her and Colt had met once at a bar prior to appearing on the show as they have many mutual friends - and as a result they already followed each other on social media. But, she insisted they did not know each other well and had only met briefly.

On his Instagram Stories on Friday (May 30), Colt gave a different version of events, however . . . sort of. When responding to the many fans who were asking about his current relationship status with Kelsey, he cryptically said: “I think there’s some reasoning that we need to add so that will be a whole new thing, a whole different thing so stay tuned.” He hasn’t yet given context to that statement at the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday June 2.

Meanwhile, Angelique claims Colt has been sending her flirty DMs since the show ended - but she said she doesn’t want to speak to him and has instead made friends with her former love rival. “Kelsey and I were just on a FaceTime processing our feelings,” Angelique told Elite Daily.

“But Colt . . . I reached out to him and said ‘hey, maybe we should talk about what we went through.’ And he didn’t want to. He’s since been in my DMs, just being Colt. It’s the heart eyes, hearting my stories.

“I posted that I went to a fortune teller.” He was like ‘did they say that we’re meant to be together forever?’ It’s flirty stuff. I’m like ‘my guy, we still haven’t had a conversation.’” She added that she hasn’t replied to any of his messages.

On his TikTok page, Colt responded to Angelique’s claims by posting screenshots from Facebook messenger which seem to show that she has been messaging him along with the caption “no comment”. In another video, he also claimed to see “red flag” behaviour from her while they were in the motel, but did not explain what he meant.

It certainly seems there’s no love lost between either Colt and Kelsey or Colt and Angelique. Over on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 30-year-old law student Anqelique accused Colt of “gaslighting” her and “lying and playing in her face”.

Kelsey has also posted a screenshot of her and Angelique sat together during the show on her main grid along with the caption: “Turns out we weren’t the problem.” She replied: “It wasn’t us at all”. There’s also been plenty more shade thrown about amongst the women and Colt on their Instagram and TikTok pages.

Something tells us that the story of this extremely messy love triangle isn’t over yet, particularly as Colt has only teased his side of the story and hasn’t really given any proper information. We’ll bring you any new details as soon as we have them.

