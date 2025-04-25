Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix is about to add a brand new title to its list of hugely successful dating shows - Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

The show will see six singles checking into a roadside hotel with the hopes of finding true love, but it’s not quite what they think . . .

They think they’ll be introduced to several new matches, but in a twist that X users are already declaring as ‘messy’, who they’ll actually meet is people they’ve met before. They’ll then be asked to explore whether their casual connection can become a long-term commitment.

When Netflix announced the release date of the show online, one person wrote on X that the show sounded “messy” but declared they can’t wait to watch, Another person said it sounds like it’s going to be “juicy”.

Netflix has an excellent track record when it comes to giving us some of the best dating shows around - Love is Blind, Perfect Match, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle - so we’re hoping that Sneaky Links will continue the platform’s superior reputation.

So, when is the release date of Sneaky Links? Here’s that vital detail, including everything else we know such as cast, trailer and host information.

How will Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark work?

At the motel, the guests and their sneaky links will face challenges which will test whether or not they could have any long-term compatibility. They’ll go on dates. make tough decisions, and ultimately choose whether they want to deepen their connection, explore new options, or check-out alone.

Soon after check-in, guests can also unlock "overnight phone privileges” which letting them call anyone for a late-night linkup.

The synopsis reads: "Will they fall back into old patterns or choose to evolve? With temptation lurking around every corner, emotions run high and relationships get messy."

In the end, couples must decide whether they want to check out together and go public, or leave by themselves by sneaking out of the side door.

Who is the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark host?

The show will be presented by Netflix dating show veteran Chloe Veitch. The 25-year-old, from London, won the first series of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020, came a runner-up in ‘The Circle’ in 2021 and was then a finalist on ‘Perfect Match’ in 2023.

“I can confirm that 99.9% of [my] generation have had a sneaky link and will absolutely love the concept and twists of this new thrilling, sexy reality show,” Veitch said in a pre-show interview with Netflix. “Hopefully we’re gonna be turning these sexy minxes from sneaky disasters to relationship masters.”

Alongside Veitch, dating and relationship expert Spicy Mari, who has appeared on MTV’s ‘The Love Experiment’ and ‘Love Allways’ on Paramount+ , will also guide the contestants as they consider taking their connections to the next level.

Who is in the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark cast?

The contestants have been revealed, but we don’t know much about them yet. We’ll have to wait until the series airs to learn more.

For now, below is a list of all the singles and latecomers.

Angelique, 30, law student

Avery, 26, tech recruiter

Brandon, 27, night club owner

Colt, 32, sales consultant

Kyle, 29, photographer

Logan, 31, Personal trainer/armed security

Manny, 26, Travel nurse

Nicole S., 28, Marketing director

Nicole V., 28, Training director

Samira, 24, Sales and social media management

Travis, 31, Account executive

Zoe, 29, Fashion brand owner/materials research and sourcing specialist

Late check-ins:

Corinthian, 33, Fitness and business coach

David, 27, Content creator/musician

Jacie, 26, Bartender

Justin, 27, Professional basketball player

Kelsey, 24, Fashion website manager/model

Lulu, 23, Playboy bunny

Is there a Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below:

When is the Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark release date?

The show will be released on Netflix soon - Wednesday May 21, to be precise.

There will be 10 episodes in total, and we understand that they will all land on the platform at once which means we’re ready for a good binge session.