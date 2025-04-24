Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who says she was due to be on dating show Farmer Wants a Wife has spoken out about the ‘emotional trauma’ she has experienced.

Charlotte Martin has slammed both the farmer she was paired with, and also the production crew behind the programme, for how she said she was treated during filming.

It’s reported that Charlotte was matched with bachelor farmer Jack Rowlandson on the current 15th season of Famer Wants a Wife (FWAW) Australia, but his storyline has been completely cut from the final edit of the show.

The Australian farmer was axed after he was found to be sleeping with multiple women at the same time, both contestants and women from outside the show, according to MailOnline.

Now Charlotte, who was one of eight potential dates matches for Jack who were vying for his affection, has shared a lengthy statement on Instagram about how she was allegedly “failed” by the famer himself and also the FWAW crew.

She wrote: “In light of the ‘genuine, wholesome love show’ that’s currently airing, I feel compelled to share the truth behind the scenes. This is far from what they show. The experience with Seven and this company has left me with deep emotional trauma that I’ve had to face since filming wrapped at the end of last year.

Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 farmer Jack Rowlandson was allegedly completely cut from the show because of his behaviour towards women. Now, one of those women - Charlotte Martin - has spoken out on Instagram. Photo by Channel 7. | Channel 7

“What was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity turned into a traumatic ordeal, and the pain has continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.

She went on: “For the eight weeks I was away from home, I was failed by this company in every sense. I walked away heartbroken, disgusted, and confused. I put my life on hold for a ‘farmer’ who didn’t deserve even the smallest amount of my heart. Preaching about honesty and loyalty, only to betray those values in the most profound way imaginable.”

She then moved on to give her true opinions on the production team. “To the production team - shame on you. You violated the trust of your talent and broke numerous promises.

The statement which was shared on Instagram by Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 contestant Charlotte Martin, and then re-shared by Married at First Sight Australia 2025 contestant Jacqui Burfoot. Photo by Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery. | Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery

“The breaches of contract and the ongoing investigations led to our farm being completely cut from the show. Yet, not a single apology or compensation has been offered by Seven or the company,” she alleged.

Charlotte finished her statement with a warning to all Farmer Wants A Wife fans who are watching the season as it continues to air on Seven and Seven Plus.

“Please, do not be deceived by what you see on screen this season — or any season for that matter. What’s shown is only a fraction of the truth, and the reality behind the scenes is far darker than it appears,” she wrote. The contestant also said she “can’t wait to share the truth”.

Fellow contestant Daisy Lamb, who is currently appearing on the show, re-posted her would be co-star’s post, which came via Instagram Stories. “My girl Charlotte was one of the girls on Jack Rowlandson’s farm that got cut from this year’s season. Can’t wait for her to share her story,” she said.

Not much is known about Farmer Jack’s unaired storyline at the time of writing, but it seems like Charlotte is intending on sharing more details in the near future. However, Charlotte appears to have de-activated her Instagram account shortly after posting her statement.

Charlotte’s statement has also been shared by Married at First Sight 2025 bride Jacqui Burfoot, who has also claimed she was treated in an “unacceptable way” on her reality TV show. She re-posted it to her Instagram page with the caption: “Reality TV needs serious, scrutiny, investigation, changes and protection for cast.”

Channel 7 or Jack Rowlandson have not publicly spoken out on Charlotte’s claims.

Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 airs a new episode every Monday and Tuesday on Channel 7 and 7Plus.