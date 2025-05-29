Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark host Chloe Veitch has spoken about being in a ‘toxic relationship’ and what made her ‘cry’ as she filmed the new reality dating show.

Chloe Veitch may only be 25-years-old, but she’s already a Netflix dating show veteran.

The star, from London, catapulted to reality fame when she won the first series of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020. She then came a runner-up in ‘The Circle’ in 2021 and was a finalist on ‘Perfect Match’ in 2023.

Then, earlier this year, she told her Instagram followers that her career had gone “full circle” when she became the host of her own dating show - Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

But, despite her joy now, the new TV presenter has admitted she “crying in her room” during the filming of the show. Writing in an Instagram post celebraing the fact that the show has ranked in the top 10 TV shows in the United States, she admitted initially worrying about her role.

She candidly wrote: “One week into filming, I was crying in my room - overwhelmed with imposter syndrome, wondering if I was good enough to lead this. Day one? I had heatstroke after pushing myself to my limits!

“Every single day I was met with love, encouragement, and belief from my Netflix and ITV family. And now… the show is in the TOP 10 in America. PINCH ME.”

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark host Chloe Veitch has opened up about suffering "imposter syndrome" and being in a "toxic relationship". Photo by Instagram/@chloeveitchofficial. | Instagram/@chloeveitchofficial

She also wrote about experiencing a “toxic relationship”, but did not give any details. “From heatstroke to heartbreak to healing. This journey has been WILD. Dealing with a toxic relationship behind the scenes, and navigating myself into a new role as host. I am beyond proud of myself.”

The TV star then gave thanks to everyone who had supported her, and issued a message of courage for fans. “To anyone chasing something that feels bigger than them: KEEP GOING. Your goals, dreams, and ambitions aren’t just valid—they’re your purpose. One day the tears will hit different. They’ll be full of gratitude.

“I just wanna say a massive thank you to everyone that worked on Sneaky Links , that poured blood sweat and tears into the first season , Production camera crew , executives At Netflix , nobody’s hero, ITV , and all the friends that picked up the phone in moments of imposter syndrome - and of course everyone that has supported me from the first minute I walked onto TV when I was 19 years old.”

Chloe also spoke about her “imposter syndrome” when she appearing on Harry Jowsey’s Boyfriend Material podcast earlier this month to promote Sneaky Links.

She said: “In the lead-up to me hosting the show, I was crying every day . . . I had panic attacks. I called my doctor, I was like ‘I think I’ve got depression, I don’t know what’s going on, my body’s like screaming at me right now’ and then I just kind of tapped in with myself . . .”

Chloe said she told herself: “It’s probably because I’ve been in talent for so many years and I feel like the public’s perception of me is this young, dumb woman who’s been on TV a bunch of times.” She added: “Me transitioning from talent to host, it was the fear of not being respected as a host.”

The star said she had to “push past anxiety” and dealt with “crazy imposter syndrome” to be the Sneaky Links host.

Chloe has also previously spoken about how her life prior to finding the limelight was far from shiny. In an appearance on The Tea with Dr V podcast, hosted by Doctor Venus Nicolino (aka Dr V), the star spoke about her troubled upbringing - and how that means now she has had so much success she feels “so humble today”.

Speaking of her career, she said: “I didn’t know I wanted to get into the TV world, it kind of just happened. I was brought up just having to survive, and winging it is what I know best.”

Explaining what she meant, she said: “My mum was a carer when I was a baby. My dad had really bad alcoholism and drug addiction, he didn’t work. There was a lot of criminal activity going on inside and outside of my family, the people and whatever coming to the house.”

She went on to admit in the interview, which she gave in 2021: “I’ve not been taught certain steps of life that I should’ve been taught, like mortgages. I didn’t know what a mortgage was until two years ago, and I have to joke about that, otherwise I’ll cry about that.”

The Netflix show host added, however, that her difficult childhood taught her to have a “glass half full” mentality. Dr V responded: “Because you grew up in chaos, these reality shows make you feel comfortable.”

Chloe also shared that she lost her brother David. She told Dr V: “He died of a heroin overdose.”

The Sneaky Links host shared that. because of what her brother and dad went through, her family started a charity called Stand which helps people who suffer from addiction issues. She said: “Every time I see someone suffering who’s an addict, I just want to cuddle them and say it’s gonna be OK.”

If you need support, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.