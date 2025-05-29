Love Island bosses have officially confirmed when the show is returning to screens - and fans won’t have to wait long.

The hit ITV reality dating show is scheduled to launch its 12th series on Monday, June 9 at 9pm on ITV2. With just over a week to go before the show returns to screens, excitement is high, with fans hoping to get a look at the first set of islanders ahead of next Monday’s launch.

We’ve already had a teaser trailer, where host Maya Jama promises more “twists” and “turns” than ever to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary season.

ITV will also air a special one-off show looking at the public decade-long love affair with Love Island, as well as some of the show’s most iconic moments and most successful couples. Love Island: A Decade of Love will air at 9pm on Sunday, June 1 on ITV2 to get you in the mood for the official launch of the series the following week.

We’ve not had any official cast announcements yet, but if Love Island is following previous years, then we should get a look at our day-one islanders at some point in the next week. That hasn’t stopped rumours flying about names attached to the show.

Personal trainer Aaron Buckett, from London, and Scouse make-up artist Lucy Quinn are some of the names that have been mentioned to be joining the show.

Reports also suggested that Love Island bosses were set to sign up the show’s first-ever transgender contestant. Michelle Roscoe has been long rumoured to be joining the show, with a source telling The Sun: “Love Island are always looking to evolve and move with the times when it comes to their contestants.

“They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant.

“The Love Island casting process takes a long time and thousands of men and women try and get themselves a place on the show each series, so the competition is fierce. If Michelle makes the cut it would be a huge moment for Love Island but nothing has been decided yet.”

Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise is another rumoured name for the 12th series. The Only Way Is Essex cast member could follow in the footsteps of fellow TOWIE alum Joey Essex in becoming a ‘celebrity islander’.