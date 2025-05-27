The return of Love Island is on the horizon, and host Maya Jama is promising more “twists” than ever as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The ITV reality dating show has been teasing its return to fans, with a summer of love ahead of us to look forward to. In the new trailer, host Maya Jama has teased more “twists” and “turns” than ever before as viewers return to the famous villa.

Fans are on tenterhooks awaiting the launch date, which has not yet been confirmed by ITV. The show is set to be starting in June with promotion ramping up. Two names have now been rumoured to be joining this year’s cast, as excitement builds around the 10th anniversary series.

Love Island, hosted by Maya Jama, is back on screens soon. | ITV

Londoner Aaron Buckett is rumoured to be joining the villa next month, with The Sun reporting that bosses are considering whether to make the 6’5” personal trainer an OG island or a bombshell for the series.

Aaron is a popular fitness influencer online, garnering tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. A source told The Sun: “It’s a fact of life that girls go crazy for a tall lad and Aaron is a man mountain. He’s got great chat too.

“Aaron is in the mix for this year’s cast but execs are still finalising whether he’ll be in the opening line-up or as a tempting bombshell.”

Alongside Aaron, there have also been rumours about the girls who could be joining the villa. Scouse make-up artist Lucy Quinn is reported to be the first female to be “revealed” in this year’s lineup, according to MailOnline.

The 20-year-old is expected to join the show as a bombshell one the series is underway. A source told the site: “Lucy is single and ready to mingle. She can't wait to enter the Love Island villa and is counting down the days until it becomes a reality. She's fiery and doesn't take any nonsense when it comes to dating but is equally looking for the man of her dreams, hopefully all will come true for her this summer.”

It comes after it was rumoured that Love Island bosses has signed up the show’s first ever transgender contestant. Recruitment adviser Michelle Roscoe has been linked to the show for months, with a source telling The Sun: “Love Island is always looking to evolve and move with the times when it comes to its contestants.

“They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant.

“The Love Island casting process takes a long time and thousands try and get themselves a place on the show each series, so the competition is fierce. If Michelle makes the cut it would be a huge moment for Love Island but nothing has been decided yet.”

Other names linked to the new series include former Casa Amor bombshell Kodie Murphy, and TOWIE and Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise. Elle recently split from TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar and could follow in the footsteps of Joey Essex in joining the villa as a celebrity islander.