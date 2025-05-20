The new Love Island teaser has fans excited about the return of the hit ITV2 reality show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Host Maya Jama shared a new teaser promo which had been posted by both ITV and Love Island on social media. The promo let fans know that the show’s 12th season was is on the horizon, with the video showing a memo being printed off which reads: “ATTN: LOVE ISLAND IS COMING SOON. ATTENDANCE MANDATORY. Signed, Maya X - CEO of Love.”

There is currently no official air date. Normally Love Island premieres on the first Monday in June, to kick off the summer in style, but viewers think that the air date could come a little later this year with the lack of promo up until this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the series starting to play on the minds of fans, attention is turning to the beautiful faces that we could soon be seeing in our screens every night. Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s rumoured cast.

Some names have already been rumoured for the new series of Love Island, due to hit screens this summer. | ITV

Who is in the cast of Love Island 2025?

As of yet, we don’t have confirmation of the new islanders set to walk into the villa when series 12 begins this summer. But that hasn’t stopped rumours and reports running rife online ahead of the premiere of the new season.

One name which has been attached to the series for months now is Michelle Roscoe. The recruitment adviser, who lives in Ibiza, could be the show’s first ever trans contestant if rumours are to be believed. The Sun first reported her possible involvement with the show, with a source telling the newspaper: “Love Island is always looking to evolve and move with the times when it comes to its contestants.

“They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Love Island casting process takes a long time and thousands try and get themselves a place on the show each series, so the competition is fierce. If Michelle makes the cut it would be a huge moment for Love Island but nothing has been decided yet.”

Another name rumoured for the show is TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise. The reality show star recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother so is no stranger to ITV reality show audiences.

Ella, 24, recently split from TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar shortly before she entered the CBB house in April. Love Island bosses are reportedly hoping to sign up another celebrity islander to follow in the footsteps of Joey Essex, who appeared on the show in 2024.

A source told The Sun: “Ella is up for it because she believes a nice amount of time will have passed between her split with Dan Edgar, and she’ll be ready to start dating again by then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the boys, producers are reportedly considering bringing back a Casa Amor guy who didn’t quite make the cut in the 2023 series. Kodie Murphy made a very short appearance in the show during the 2023 series, but the ex-star made a TikTok video in which he referenced that “Love Island made the call again”.

Kodie already has Love Island history away from his Casa Amor stint. He briefly dated season 10 contestant Amber Wise, the daughter of ex-footballer Dennis Wise.