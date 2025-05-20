Love Island host Maya Jama has shared a huge update about the new series of Love Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV reality dating show returns for its 12th season and, this year, will celebrate 10 years on screen. Excitement usually starts ramping up in late May ahead of the normal June premiere date, and this series is not different.

ITV have released a teaser on social media, promising fans that more information is coming soon, the short clip, which was also shared by host Maya Jama on Instagram stories, features a piece of paper being printed off reading: “ATTN: LOVE ISLAND IS COMING SOON. ATTENDANCE MANDATORY. Signed, Maya X - CEO of Love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teaser has sparked excitement from fans. One viewer said: “My favorite time of year!” Another added: “Finally I was wondering when they were gonna announce this.”

Further information around a premiere date has not been released but fans are already speculating when we will see the villa back on our screens.

When is Love Island back?

ITV has not yet confirmed a release date for Love Island season 12. Love Island normally airs the week after the late May spring bank holiday, which would mean that this year it could return to screens on Monday, June 2.

However, with this being the only promo for the new series to date, fans think that the show may have shifted its release schedule. Viewers think that because of the lack of promotion so far, the series might actually be starting a week later than normal, on Monday, June 9 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Love Island' host Maya Jama will be fronting the popular reality TV dating show in 2025. | ITV

As part of the show’s 10th anniversary celebrations, a one-off show will also be aired on TV, looking back at some of Love Island’s most memorable moments. Some of the show’s most iconic stars, including Dani Dyer, Curtis Pritchard, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, will return to the villa to relive their memories of being on the show in Love Island: A Decade of Love.

Not only will the retrospective show take a look at some of the most explosive moments from the show’s 10-year history, but it will also celebrate the success stories, including married couple Cara De la Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, who won the show in 2016.

Love Island’s creative director Mike Spencer said: “We’ve had an incredible ten years of love, drama and unforgettable moments in the villa – now it’s time to look back and celebrate the icons who made it all happen. Expect big laughs and plenty of heart as we revisit a decade of Love Island magic.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Reality, added: “Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer. This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable.”

There is currently no confirmed air date for the one-off anniversary special.