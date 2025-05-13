Channel 4’s latest reality TV series Virgin Island has left viewers stunned, divided, and glued to their screens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which airs Monday nights at 9pm, follows 12 adult virgins as they take part in a therapeutic intimacy course at a luxury retreat designed to help them overcome anxieties around sex and relationships.

Described by Channel 4 as a “warm, authentic and thought-provoking series,” the programme has already ignited fierce online debate after its recent episode, with some calling it exploitative and others praising it for its vulnerability and honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is inspired by research from University College London’s Next Steps project, which found that one in eight millennials hadn’t had sex by age 26, a significant increase compared to previous generations. The series dives into contributing factors such as social media addiction, body image anxiety, and loneliness.

“Some of the world’s leading sexologists take the twelve courageous virgins on a unique, hands-on programme, to help them take their first steps towards sex and intimacy,” the synopsis explains. “But, with so many of the group terrified of even being touched, will any be able to fall in love, fall into bed… or even achieve their ultimate aim of losing their virginity?”

Viewers took to social media platform X to share strong reactions. One wrote: “#virginisland is the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. The ‘experts’ are basically being prostituted to try and take their virginity??!! And if it happens, they’ll know their first experience was being filmed with people being paid to do it? Weird.”

Virgin Island starts on Channel 4 on May 12 | Channel 4

One viewer blasted the show, writing: “'Surrogate therapist' so let me get this straight - shes being paid to have sex with someone - i know another name for that!!! This show is rediculous! (sic) The therapists are so much older its giving creepy vibes and uncomfortable to watch #virginisland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user joked: “That was an absolutely excruciating watch – see you all tomorrow #VirginIsland.” On X, the conversation continued with reactions: “I'd rather be a virgin than be on that show,” wrote one. “Yeah sign me up, I qualify,” joked another.

How to watch Virgin Island

Virgin Island first aired on Channel 4 on Monday, May 12. The first episode aired at 9pm. The first and second episode were also made available to stream on Channel4.com.

﻿Virgin Island ﻿airs at 9pm on Mondays and Tuesdays and it is one hour long.

A US adaptation of Virgin Island is in development by Hulu.