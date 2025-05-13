Channel 4 has commissioned a documentary film about controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary, with a working title ‘The Bonnie Blue Story’, will explore the ‘meteoric and polarising rise of one of the world’s most notorious OnlyFans creators.’

According to Channel 4, the film, directed by Victoria Silver and produced by Magnificent Pictures, will go beyond viral headlines to reveal the reality behind the internet sensation’s jet-set life and controversial career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnie first captured widespread attention when she claimed to have “bonked over 1,000 men in 12 hours,” triggering millions of shocked reactions across TikTok, blanket tabloid coverage, and even death threats. The broadcaster said amid the outrage, a documentary crew was quietly filming behind the scenes.

The result, the broadcaster says, is an exclusive, in-depth portrait of the 25-year-old star whose unconventional sexual performances and online business model have reportedly earned her over $2 million a month, a customised Ferrari, and global notoriety.

Channel 4 has commissioned a documentary film about controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue. | Bonnie Blue (Instagram)

The film, edited by Kate Spankie, is executive produced by Mark Henderson, with Tim Hancock serving as commissioning editor for Channel 4.

Director Victoria Silver said: “Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules. At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnie’s online fame was initially fuelled by her homemade signs inviting men to ‘bonk me for free and let me film it’, targeting ‘barely legal teens’, university freshers, and spring-breakers. The footage was uploaded to her paid subscription platform.

The film asks whether she is a “dangerous predator,” pandering to male fantasies and reinforcing damaging norms, or a savvy, sex-positive entrepreneur “having the last laugh” in a system long dominated by men.

Executive Producer Mark Henderson said: “Bonnie Blue is a story for our times, touching on our attitudes to sex, money, success, porn, feminism and masculinity. Vic’s insightful film will make you question what you think about this fascinating and divisive character.”

Channel 4’s Tim Hancock added: “With incredible access to an unfolding story at the edges of modern morality, this documentary will take a clear-eyed look at a very contemporary phenomenon and will likely leave the audience questioning their own presumptions about one of this year’s most polarising figures.”

The release date of the film has yet to be announced.