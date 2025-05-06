Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OnlyFans and porn star Bonnie Blue claims she was banned from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground and removed by security after attempting to attend a Premier League match.

Speaking on the Only Stans podcast, Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, alleged that she was denied entry to the stadium after publicising her plans to meet fans and create content following the game.

“I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game,” she said. “Well, I attempted to. I put on my socials: ‘Hey boys, I’m going to be at the game, I’d like to film with you afterwards.’”

Bonnie, who is from Nottinghamshire, said she initially believed the security staff were assisting her. “I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like: ‘You are permanently banned from the ground.’ I thought when they asked me to go to the side, ‘maybe they’re upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat, this is quite nice, it’s a good service’.”

“They asked to see my tickets, I showed them and they took them off me, saying: ‘We’re escorting you off the premises’. Apparently they don’t discriminate against sex workers but I was banned because I was a sex worker.”

She added: “I was going to encourage them (the players), give them a good time. I also think if I’m entertaining the supporters it’s less people drinking so I’m actually doing something good for their health.”

Nottingham Forest have not issued an official statement. Bonnie has previously made headlines for claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in a single day.

While she may have been banned from Nottingham Forest, Bonnie found a warmer reception at another club, sponsoring Cornish amateur side Calstock FC, who compete in the Kernow Stone St Piran League Division Two East.

The alleged ban has been received well by football fans. Casual Ultra Official wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Bonnie Blue has been BANNED permanently from The City Ground by Nottingham Forest. Well done Forest.”