Controversial OnlyFans model and porn star Bonnie Blue has become the new shirt sponsor for amateur football club Calstock FC, based in Cornwall.

The Division Two club secured the partnership after one of the players revealed that Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, is his cousin. Known for describing themselves as "a drinking team with a football problem," Calstock FC saw the celebrity connection as an opportunity and asked Bonnie to sponsor their new away kit, which now features the slogan "Up the Bonnie Blue Bees."

Bonnie gained notoriety for her adult content online and for infamously having sex with 1,057 men in a single day. Despite her controversial background, players at Calstock FC have largely embraced the sponsorship.

Player Ben Williams, 36, said: "People are going to hate it but it is what it is, it's a woman sponsoring a football team as far as I'm concerned." He added: "It has ruffled a couple of feathers, it's like marmite really. What makes it so comical is that we’re not the best football club but we’re sponsored by one of the most famous women on the planet."

While the team has received some criticism, Williams believes the move is positive. "We’ve received some hate online but at the end of the day it’s just a football shirt - and a good-looking football shirt at that," he said.

Williams acknowledged that some of the older players faced challenges at home: "It’s been a problem for some of the older lads who are married with kids. Their partners weren’t happy, but the younger boys of the team very much enjoy the fact that they are sponsored by Bonnie Blue." He concluded: "Any publicity is good publicity in my eyes."

The idea for the sponsorship emerged after a teammate mentioned his connection to Bonnie. Williams said: "We didn't believe him at first. But then I mentioned how cool it would be to be sponsored by her and he said she'd be quite interested in supporting us with some money towards the kit."

Arranging the kit wasn’t entirely straightforward. "I got in contact with a Plymouth-based kit maker and I had to explain who was sponsoring it. I'm sure I'm going to get backlash from the FA at some stage!" Williams said.

Calstock FC said the collaboration "symbolises our commitment to embrace boldness, innovation, and a spirit of fearless individuality on and off the pitch."

According to Williams, Bonnie was "very generous" with her donation and the team hopes she will attend a match soon. "I think there's a good chance she will come to a game but I don't know when that will be," he said.