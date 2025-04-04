Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Camilla Araujo is a Brazilian model and rising social media personality whose online fame has grown steadily since her breakout moment in 2021.

At just 22 years old, Araujo is already a prominent figure in the influencer space, with millions of followers and a growing list of media appearances.

She first entered the public eye as contestant 067 in MrBeast’s viral YouTube recreation of Squid Game, a video that has since amassed over 777 million views. The high-profile appearance helped launch her online career and introduced her to a global audience.

Following the viral video, Araujo’s popularity soared. She quickly amassed more than 4 million Instagram followers and became one of the founding members of Bop House, a Florida-based collective of OnlyFans creators known for their collaborative lifestyle content and business ventures.

Araujo recently appeared on a podcast with controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue. Blue, real name Tia Billinger, who has made headlines for her planned attempt to have sex with 2,000 men in 24 hours, a stunt that has generated widespread criticism and fascination.

On the podcast, Bonnie invited Camilla to join her in the challenge. “I always get nervous. When I do the first few people, I'm more nervous than what they are, and then after I've warmed up a bit, I'm like, 'Okay, I've got this,’” Bonnie said. “But they get nervous. They're nervous, then it makes me nervous sometimes.”

Camilla responded: “Hit me up when you're ready to do the 2,000. I'm nervous.” Bonnie replied encouragingly: “I'll teach you. We're going to have to get a little toyboy to use for demonstrations.”

Araujo also got into a public dispute with Blue over earnings on OnlyFans. Araujo claimed she makes $2.1 million per month without performing explicit acts, a statement Blue publicly challenged.

Araujo was also recently linked to a controversy involving streamer Jack Doherty. In body cam footage that circulated online, she accused Doherty of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend McKinley Richardson - claims Doherty has strongly denied, stating, “I never laid a finger on her.”