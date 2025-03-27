Notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has taken her antics across the pond, turning heads and igniting controversy during a Miami Heat NBA game - but it’s who she was spotted with that’s really stirring up headlines.

The 25-year-old British adult content creator, real name Tia Billinger, was courtside last Friday at the Kaseya Center with rising American rapper Lil Mabu, a 19-year-old artist gaining traction in the drill rap scene and now, NBA arenas.

Lil Mabu, born Matthew Peter DeLuca, is known for his viral 2023 single “Mathematical Disrespect” and collaborations with artists like Dusty Locane and Dougie B. He attended the elite Collegiate School in Manhattan, where tuition tops $60,000 a year, and his family owns properties worth nearly $12 million. Currently, he's juggling a rap career with business studies at Emory University in Atlanta.

The unexpected pairing with Bonnie drew national attention after a stunt during the Rockets-Heat game was broadcast live on television. In the viral clip, Bonnie is seen lowering her head toward Lil Mabu’s crotch, prompting immediate and intense backlash.

The chaos didn’t stop there. In a separate clip from the night, Lil Mabu is seen shouting toward Rockets player Amen Thompson, seemingly offering Bonnie’s “services.” Thompson, unfazed, ignored the pair’s heckles.

Bonnie later posted cheeky follow-up content from the trip, captioning one Instagram photo, “Lil Mabu isn't so lil after all.” Mabu responded with his own photo dump — including images of the two in bed. In one stunt, he holds a Cartier engagement ring, pretending to have proposed to the adult star. He wrote: “Her holes are for everyone, her heart is mine."

But now the truth may have emerged - all this looks like it is a marketing stunt for Lil Mabu’s new track called Bonnie Blu.

Bonnie went viral for claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours earliery this year — a controversial OnlyFans stunt that took place in a London mansion.