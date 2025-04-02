Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue is preparing for her most extreme challenge yet: having sex with 2,000 men in just 24 hours.

The 25-year-old adult performer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, previously claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours back in January, but now she’s doubling down on the shocking stunt.

Based on simple maths, if Bonnie spends the full 24 hours (86,400 seconds) with 2,000 men, each man would get approximately 43 seconds of her time—assuming no breaks for rest or food.

Bonnie recently appeared on influencer Camilla Araujo’s podcast, where she invited the 22-year-old to join her in the jaw-dropping feat. She also admitted to feeling nervous before her previous record-breaking attempt.

"I always get nervous. When I do the first few people, I'm more nervous than what they are, and then after I've warmed up a bit, I'm like, 'Okay, I've got this,'" Bonnie said. "But they get nervous. They're nervous, then it makes me nervous sometimes."

Camilla, seemingly intrigued but hesitant, joked, "Hit me up when you're ready to do the 2,000. I'm nervous." Bonnie reassured her, "I'll teach you. We're going to have to get a little toyboy to use for demonstrations."

The announcement comes after Bonnie sparked backlash for her recent Spring Break escapades in Cancun, Mexico, where she targeted young men - including virgins and those who had "just turned 18" - for her OnlyFans content. She even teased livestreaming some of her encounters, mockingly telling parents, "Don’t worry, I’m going to livestream it for you."

Despite scepticism over her claims (her previous 1,057-men stunt would have allowed roughly 30 seconds per man), Bonnie remains unfazed. She recently flaunted a $500,000 Ferrari, bought with her OnlyFans earnings, and dismissed accusations of faking her income.

"I don't need to fake my earnings, my lifestyle speaks for itself," she told DailyMail.com. "I'm grateful to the barely-legals and 1,057 men who afforded me my new Ferrari, and can't wait to continue to use my earnings to give back."