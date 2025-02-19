OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has announced that she is expecting a baby, just hours after fellow adult star Bonnie Blue sparked pregnancy rumours with her unusual cravings post. | Lily Phillips

However, many fans aren’t buying it, believing Lily may be competing for attention.

Lily, who recently made headlines for bedding 101 men in a single day, took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a video showcasing her baby bump, captioned: "Baby Phillips coming 2025," alongside heart emojis.

Wearing a skin-tight one-piece, she cradled her stomach and smiled at the camera, saying: "It's official."

The post ended with a small laugh, but while Lily claims she is pregnant, there has been no official confirmation elsewhere.

Scepticism immediately flooded the comments section, as Lily’s announcement closely followed Bonnie’s viral pregnancy speculation. Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had shared photos of pickles covered in chocolate sauce, sprinkles, dry ramen noodles, and chicken nuggets, hinting at cravings.

Bonnie’s post came after she claimed to have bedded 1,057 men in a single day, leading one X (formerly Twitter) user to joke: "Working out who got Bonnie Blue pregnant will be like trying to guess which baked bean made you fart."

Lily, who previously fell out with Bonnie over allegations of idea theft, now faces similar comments. Many doubted the legitimacy of her pregnancy, pointing to an inconsistency in her post.

She shared two pregnancy tests, but one claimed she was only 1-2 weeks pregnant - which did not match her visible baby bump. Many fans accused Lily of making up the pregnancy, suspecting her announcement was a direct response to Bonnie’s post.

One commented: "Don't fall for this stunt. Remember they're just out for your attention." Another pointed out: "Her, Bonnie, and Annie all pulled the same gimmick at once." Others mocked the situation, questioning the paternity: "Which one off the 100 is the father?" Another said: I think Lily and Bonnie saying this is disgusting. So many women who are desperate to be able to have children and cant.”

Lily and Bonnie have reportedly been at odds since Bonnie accused Lily of backstabbing her over her controversial having sex with 1,000 men stunt. According to Bonnie, she shared the idea in confidence, only for Lily to steal the concept and attempt a similar feat.