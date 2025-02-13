Disgraced comedian and former sex addict Russell Brand held a bizarre conversation with OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, in which he urged her to see her body as a “temple” and offered her his “protection and service” following her headline-grabbing sexual exploits.

During the interview, the former husband of pop star Katy Parry, reflected on his hedonistic past and warned Phillips about the spiritual consequences of monetising sex.

“There’s two things I’m really interested in – one is the impact of sex and sex for money and sex as performance on your soul, you Lily Phillips, on your precious soul and spirit, and also, all of us as human beings, what it does to us if we start to use sex as a currency,” he told her.

Phillips, who shot to fame after sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours, was unfazed by Brand’s concerns, insisting that she genuinely enjoys sex and does not believe in monogamy.

“I think sex can be special, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to have sex with one person for the rest of your life,” she responded.

Brand, who has spent years preaching about self-improvement while evading serious allegations, then quoted scripture and told Phillips: “Did you not know that your body is a temple?”

Despite his troubled history - including police investigations into alleged sexual offences and the BBC’s recent apology for fostering a “culture of silence” around his behavour - Brand attempted to counsel Phillips on her choices, offering his ‘protection’ and ‘service’ should she ever need it.

“And part of me feels like, one day, if there is any way I can offer you some protection or service or counsel,” he added.

Phillips appeared sceptical but admitted that she does not always discuss her work with friends and family. “I talk to my friends and my family a lot, not necessarily about my work, because when I see them I want it to be like, I’m not always an OnlyFans w***e,”she said.

Brand, who previously admitted to thriving off the chase of new lovers and engaging in multiple-partner encounters that left him feeling ‘broken’, now claims his religious transformation has changed his perspective on sex.

“Sex is the act of the creator, the act of creating life,” he preached. “To misappropriate and misuse it is transgressive and sinful.”

Phillips, however, remained firm in her stance, stating she sees sex as both a job and a form of enjoyment.

“No, I really do enjoy sex,” she told Brand. “I get off on being with lots of people. I feed off everyone’s energy. For me, it is enjoyment, so it’s also a job - it’s perfect for me.”

While Brand urged Phillips to find a “path and a light”, she simply shrugged off his advice: “I guess I don’t think of myself as special - just another girl.”