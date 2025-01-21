Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has accused fellow content creator Lily Phillips of backstabbing her, claiming she stole her idea to set a world record for sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnie, 25, told the Daily Mail that the alleged backstabbing occurred after she shared the concept with Lily last year during a collaborative project.

Lily, 23, made headlines in 2023 after engaging in a controversial stunt where she slept with 100 men in a single night. She then announced plans to take it to another level by attempting to sleep with 1,000 men within 24 hours. However, Bonnie preempted her by achieving a similar feat this month, claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Daily Mail, Bonnie alleged that Lily took inspiration for the world record attempt after they became friends during a UK Freshers' Week event. “Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she’d like to do the world sex record, I shared the idea with her,” Bonnie said. “I guess I’m very trustworthy and oblivious to people’s bitterness, so I shared my idea. Then, three months later, she announced on her socials that she was doing the world record.”

Bonnie claimed that she had even introduced Lily to media contacts and helped her gain exposure in the adult industry. “I helped Lily with publicity,” Bonnie said. “I don’t feel like people in the industry need to be jealous. There are multiple subscribers and plenty of space for everyone.”

Bonnie Blue (left) and Lily Phillips during their previous collaboration. | Instagram (bonnie_blue_xox)

The rivalry between the two creators intensified when Bonnie criticised Lily’s performance during her viral stunt. “Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances. I really wish her all the best,” Bonnie said, referring to a viral video of Lily breaking down in tears after her 100-men challenge. “I’m not saying this is for everybody, nor is everyone hot enough to even do what I do, but this is something I thoroughly enjoy and I’m going to continue doing.”

In response, Lily has reportedly doubled down, announcing an even more extreme stunt involving a “backdoor challenge” with as many participants as possible. She also sparked controversy by appearing in a video parading through the streets of London covered in male bodily fluids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two OnlyFans stars will come face-to-face on January 25 at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas, a prestigious adult entertainment ceremony dubbed the “Oscars of Porn.” Both women are competing in the fan-voted category for Favorite Independent Female Creator.

Bonnie initially gained attention in 2023 for a series of provocative stunts, including bedding numerous young men during Australia’s Schoolies Week, American Spring Break, and the UK’s Freshers’ Week. Lily joined Bonnie during Freshers’ Week, but it wasn’t until she starred in the YouTube documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day that she rose to prominence.

The documentary featured Lily visibly emotional, saying, “Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal sex at all.”